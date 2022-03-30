LRS EXPANDS ITS CHICAGO FOOTPRINT WITH ACQUISITION OF LONGSTANDING COMMERCIAL WASTE AND RECYCLING PROVIDER, AUBURN DISPOSAL, DRAMATICALLY EXPANDING ITS PRESENCE ON THE CITY'S SOUTH SIDE

LRS EXPANDS ITS CHICAGO FOOTPRINT WITH ACQUISITION OF LONGSTANDING COMMERCIAL WASTE AND RECYCLING PROVIDER, AUBURN DISPOSAL, DRAMATICALLY EXPANDING ITS PRESENCE ON THE CITY'S SOUTH SIDE

Serving Chicago's Southland communities since its founding in 1941, Auburn Disposal adds nearly 3,000 commercial customers; all three founding family members to continue in management positions at LRS

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, one of the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers, today announced it has acquired Auburn Disposal, a three-generation family-owned provider of waste, recycling and roll-off containers serving commercial customers in Chicago's vibrant Southland communities; financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.

LRS, formerly known as Lakeshore Recycling Systems, is today the largest independent waste, recycling and portable services provider in the Midwest United States. For more information visit www.LRSrecycles.com. (PRNewsfoto/LRS) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1941 by the Petersen family, Auburn Disposal has served as a dependable, responsive, customer-focused, waste services provider to nearly 3,000 commercial customers. Founding family members Kirk, Todd and Ryan, will continue their family's legacy, agreeing to serve in management positions at LRS and helping densify LRS' South Side footprint.

LRS President and CEO Alan T. Handley heralded the transaction as a complementary bolt-on acquisition to existing operations in greater Chicagoland, reinforcing LRS' focus on delivering best-in-class waste diversion, recycling and portable services within Chicago, where the company's founding roots run deep.

"LRS is proud to expand our Chicago-area roots, particularly in serving the vibrant neighborhoods and communities that form the fabric of the City's historic Southland region," Handley said. "I couldn't be more excited to have Kirk and his family join the LRS team. Kirk's intellect, customer-first approach and operational prowess will be extremely accretive to LRS."

Handley added that Kirk, Todd and Ryan Petersen join a distinguished group of LRS executives across nine Midwest and Southern states, whose family legacies help localize, differentiate and define LRS as a true industry standout.

"LRS continues its track record as a primary acquirer of choice, providing entrepreneurs and long-standing family-run waste, recycling and portables businesses with the right partnership to ensure their company's history, legacy, and customer focus remain an important part of the business post transaction," Handley said.

Auburn Disposal customers will benefit from a wider range of services, streamlined operations and the same commitment to an exceptional customer experience. In 2021, LRS successfully completed 22 acquisitions across the Midwest and South-Central United States.

About LRS

Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2012, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across nine Midwest states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas and Tennessee. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, street sweeping, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates more than 60 facilities and thrives on the passion of over 2,000 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com . #BeyondWaste

LRS Media Relations Contact:

Jim Engineer

Manager, ESG, Government Affairs & Communications

jengineer@lrsrecycles.com

LRS M&A Contact:

Ryan McGuire

Director, Mergers & Acquisitions

rmcguire@lrsrecycles.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LRS