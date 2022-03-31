SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS WITH DONATE LIFE AMERICA

Company Contributes $500,000 To Encourage Life-Saving Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation

HOUSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), North America's largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, and its brand, Dignity Memorial®, is once again partnering with Donate Life America (DLA) to save lives through organ, eye and tissue donation. The company will renew as a Donate Life Platinum Partner with a $250,000 donation at the start of National Donate Life Month, which begins April 1.

Service Corporation International's donation of $250,000 to Donate Life America will be used for programs and initiatives designed to increase awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation and to improve the process of becoming a donor. (PRNewswire)

This is the second year in a row that Dignity Memorial has contributed $250,000 to Donate Life America.

This is the second year in a row that SCI has contributed $250,000 to DLA, for a total to date of $500,000. Funds will be used for programs and initiatives designed to increase awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation and to improve the process of becoming a donor.

In addition to DLA, for the past 14 years, Dignity Memorial has been a sponsor of the Donate Life Rose Parade® Float. The company has honored the lives of 61 remarkable organ and tissue donors through "floragraphs," portraits made of floral and natural materials, which are placed on the Donate Life float entry produced by the OneLegacy Foundation in the annual Tournament of Roses Parade. For families who participate in this program, it is an indescribable experience, which often provides hope, healing and comfort in their grief journey.

"Our associates are advocates for organ, eye and tissue donation, and many of our Dignity Memorial locations have strong relationships with Donate Life affiliates in their respective communities," said Jay Waring, SCI Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are honored to again partner with Donate Life America's vision to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available to save and heal lives through transplantation."

"Our Donate Life Partners help make our work possible through financial support as well as in helping us extend the reach of the Donate Life message," said DLA President and CEO, David Fleming. "SCI has been a long-time supporter of the Donate Life mission, and we applaud their commitment to honoring the gift of donation and caring for donor families. We are thrilled that they are returning as a Donate Life Platinum Partner and look forward to working together to promote organ, eye and tissue donation to its affiliates, associates, clients and communities."

To register to become an organ, eye and tissue donor visit RegisterMe.org/Dignity.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At December 31, 2021, we owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations and 488 cemeteries (of which 299 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at https://www.sci-corp.com/. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/.

About Donate Life America

Donate Life America (DLA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization leading its national partners and Donate Life State Teams to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available to save and heal lives. DLA manages and promotes Donate Life℠, the national brand for the cause of donation; motivates the public to register as organ, eye and tissue donors; provides education about living donation; manages the National Donate Life Registry at RegisterMe.org; and develops and executes effective multi-media campaigns to promote donation. For more information, visit DonateLife.net.

