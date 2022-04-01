Braxia Scientific CEO and CMO, Invited to Speak as Experts at the Ketamine and Related Compounds 2022 International Conference hosted by University of Oxford April 4-6

Braxia Scientific CEO and CMO, Invited to Speak as Experts at the Ketamine and Related Compounds 2022 International Conference hosted by University of Oxford April 4-6

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia Scientific", or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 4960), a medical research company with clinics providing innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce that CEO, Dr. Roger McIntyre and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Dr. Josh Rosenblatt have been invited to present at the Ketamine and Related Compounds 2022 International Conference hosted by University of Oxford in Oxford, England. This meeting is one of the largest International Conferences on ketamine research, development, and clinical implementation.

Braxia Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Braxia Scientific Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Braxia Scientific senior management will present on the following days, London, U.K. time. To access the live online webcasts please visit the conference website, or the links available below:

Monday April 4, 2022

16:20 p.m. (London Time) Dr. Roger McIntyre will discuss Ketamine treatment for domain-based outcomes in persons with Treatment Resistant Depression

Session abstract available here.

18:00 p.m. (London Time) Dr. Roger McIntyre will participate in a Debate: This House believes that there is sufficient evidence for the wide prescription of ketamine for Treatment Resistant Depression

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

9:35 a.m. (London Time) Dr. Josh Rosenblatt will discuss and answer the question - Do all types of depression respond similarly? Real-world data on complex patient subgroups

Session Abstract available here.

About Braxia Scientific Corp.

Braxia Scientific is a medical research company with clinics that provide innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders. Through its medical solutions, Braxia aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based disorders, such as major depressive disorder among others. Braxia is primarily focused on (i) owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics, providing treatment for mental health disorders, and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. Braxia seeks to develop ketamine and derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc., Braxia currently operates multidisciplinary community-based clinics offering rapid-acting treatments for depression located in Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. Roger S. McIntyre"

Dr. Roger S. McIntyre

Chairman & CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements include statements about the intended promise of ketamine-based treatments for depression and the potential for ketamine to treat other emerging psychiatric disorders, such as Bipolar Depression. Such forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the failure of ketamine, psilocybin and other psychedelics to provide the expected health benefits and unanticipated side effects, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses and engaging in activities that could be later determined to be illegal under domestic or international laws. Ketamine and psilocybin are currently Schedule I and Schedule III controlled substances, respectively, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, S.C. 1996, c. 19 (the "CDSA") and it is a criminal offence to possess such substances under the CDSA without a prescription or a legal exemption. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication, however ketamine is a legally permissible medication for the treatment of certain psychological conditions. It is illegal to possess such substances in Canada without a prescription.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the Amended and Restated Listing Statement dated April 15, 2021, which are available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Braxia Scientific Corp.