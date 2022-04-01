G FUEL Miso Ramen, Inspired by Naruto Uzumaki's Favorite Meal, Is Coming Soon!

We're Not Kidding, It Really Tastes Like Miso Ramen! Join the Waitlist at GFUEL.com.

NEW YORK , April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced its brand-new flavor, G FUEL Miso Ramen! Once again celebrating the 20th anniversary of one of the biggest anime of all time, Naruto Shippuden, G FUEL Miso Ramen is coming soon to GFUEL.com for a limited time. The Waitlist for Miso Ramen is now open, with product shipping this summer.

Some top-level prankster with ninja-like stealth seems to have changed a whole batch of G FUEL to Naruto Uzumaki's favorite food! Yes, it actually tastes like miso ramen!

Developed in partnership with VIZ Media and Mediatoon Licensing (we told you this is legit), G FUEL Miso Ramen will be available for purchase as a limited-edition Collector's Box, which includes a 40-serving G FUEL Miso Ramen Tub and 16 oz Naruto Shaker Cup. Both the Miso Ramen Tub and Naruto Shaker Cup bring a chibi-style Naruto full of excitement and energy to the dinner table.

"We are so excited to announce the newest flavor of our G FUEL x Naruto partnership, Miso Ramen!" said Laura Takaragawa VP of Consumer Product and Promotion at VIZ Media. "This latest edition is inspired by Naruto's favorite food, miso ramen, which is his favorite meal after a hard day of working out. It's authentic to the Naruto brand and a first of its kind!"

G FUEL Miso Ramen is exactly what it sounds like: the world's first energy drink that tastes like miso ramen and 100% inspired by Naruto's favorite meal. Miso Ramen Energy Formula is sugar-free, has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

Naruto's Sage Mode, which blends pomelo and white peach, is also available in 40-serving tubs and 16 oz cans.

"While working with VIZ Media and Mediatoon Licensing on a second (and yes, very real) flavor, picking Naruto's go-to favorite meal made us all laugh," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "But if you're waiting for us to yell 'April Fools!' don't let your chakra get misaligned. G FUEL Miso Ramen is 100% real! Believe it!"

Have your ramen and drink it too! G FUEL It's miso ramen in a cup that will help you master your chakra technique or set you up for a long night of gaming! Join the Waitlist for the G FUEL Miso Ramen Collector's Box now at GFUEL.com. Don't say we didn't warn you!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula, edible Energy Crystals, and Sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 320,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja, Logic, FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, Roman Atwood, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Tetris®, RESPAWN Products, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL .com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Mediatoon Licensing

Mediatoon Licensing enhances and develops Media Participations portfolio of licenses. Media Participations is the 4th largest publishing house in France and the leading comic book publisher in Europe. Mediatoon Licensing IPs are deployed on all products and communication, in amusement parks, escape games or musicals around the world. Mediatoon also represents many successful Japanese properties such as Naruto or Hunter x Hunter. With its Chinese sister company and its network of 10 agents worldwide, Mediatoon is now one of the leading licensing agents in entertainment in Europe and China.

About VIZ Media

An international authority on manga for more than three decades, VIZ Media is leading the way in what's now, new and next. Reaching one in four millennials and half of all Gen Z manga readers, VIZ is at the forefront of America's Japanese pop-culture phenomenon, which today dominates multiple industries from publishing and animation to film and gaming. VIZ is proud to be the #1 destination for manga in America and home to some of the most prestigious anime brands driving the industry. Combined with a market share footprint larger than household names collectively, VIZ has pivoted from a localization company to a market leading pop culture publisher and producer. For more about VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

