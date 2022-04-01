Toyota Motor North America Reports March, First Quarter 2022 US Sales

Sales of electrified vehicles represent nearly 26 percent of total sales for the first quarter

Number one seller of electrified vehicles for the 89th consecutive quarter

18 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options, with three more available by summer 2022

PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2022 U.S. sales of 194,178 vehicles, down 23.5 percent on a volume basis and down 26.3 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2021.

For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 514,592 vehicles, down 14.7 percent on a volume basis and down 15.8 percent on a DSR basis versus March 2021. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 132,938, representing nearly 25.8 percent of TMNA's total volume, up from 22.9 percent during the same period last year.

Toyota division posted March sales of 170,664 vehicles, down 22.6 percent on a volume basis and down 25.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 450,227 vehicles, down 14.9 percent on a volume basis and down 16.0 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted March sales of 23,514 vehicles, down 29.1 percent on a volume basis and down 31.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus reported sales of 64,365 vehicles, down 13.3 percent on a volume basis and down 14.5 percent on a DSR basis.

"We thank our loyal customers for their continued trust in the Toyota and Lexus brands and their patience as we work around the clock to ensure their needs are satisfied," said Jack Hollis , senior vice president, automotive operations, TMNA. "As we work through the ever-changing market dynamics, our customers can depend on our diverse lineup of sedans, trucks, utilities and electrified vehicles for their lifestyle."

March and First Quarter 2022 Highlights

TMNA:

March sales of electrified vehicles represent 25.4 percent of total sales volume

First quarter sales of electrified vehicles represent 25.8 percent of total sales volume

Number one seller of electrified vehicles for the 89 th consecutive quarter

18 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options

Toyota Division:

GR86 sales up 200.6 percent in March on a volume basis; up 326.3 percent for the quarter on a volume basis

RAV4 Hybrid sales up 34.9 percent in March on a volume basis; up 32.2 percent for the quarter on a volume basis

RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales up 42.3 percent in March on a volume basis; up 87.4 percent for the quarter on a volume basis

Best-ever March sales:

Best-ever first quarter sales:

Lexus Division:

March sales of electrified vehicles totaled 5,683, up less than one percent on a volume basis

First quarter sales of electrified vehicles totaled 13,116, up nearly one percent on a volume basis

ES Hybrid sales up 5.4 percent in March on a volume basis; up 23.0 percent for the quarter on a volume basis

NX Hybrid sales up 38.2 percent in March on a volume basis

Best-ever March sales:

Best-ever first quarter:

Note:

HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle

PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY March 2022

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2022 2021 DSR % VOL % 2022 2021 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 194,178 253,783 -26.3 -23.5 514,592 603,066 -15.8 -14.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 170,664 220,597 -25.5 -22.6 450,227 528,813 -16.0 -14.9 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 23,514 33,186 -31.8 -29.1 64,365 74,253 -14.5 -13.3 COROLLA 16,911 30,908 -47.3 -45.3 47,501 72,520 -35.4 -34.5 SUPRA 439 828 -48.9 -47.0 1,107 1,725 -36.7 -35.8 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 1,001 333 189.5 200.6 3,257 764 320.6 326.3 MIRAI 406 715 -45.3 -43.2 715 869 -18.8 -17.7 AVALON 726 2,125 -67.1 -65.8 2,155 5,136 -58.6 -58.0 PRIUS 3,631 6,889 -49.2 -47.3 10,278 14,050 -27.8 -26.8 CAMRY 26,228 32,541 -22.4 -19.4 61,505 78,151 -22.3 -21.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 49,342 74,384 -36.1 -33.7 126,518 173,346 -28.0 -27.0 IS 1,570 2,514 -39.9 -37.5 4,462 6,028 -27.0 -26.0 RC 165 357 -55.5 -53.8 461 777 -41.5 -40.7 ES 3,823 4,664 -21.1 -18.0 10,051 10,192 -2.7 -1.4 LS 186 403 -55.6 -53.8 589 1,137 -48.9 -48.2 LC 153 238 -38.1 -35.7 442 654 -33.3 -32.4 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 5,897 8,183 -30.6 -27.9 16,005 18,840 -16.2 -15.0 TOTAL TMNA CAR 55,239 82,567 -35.6 -33.1 142,523 192,186 -26.8 -25.8 C-HR 1,808 4,513 -61.4 -59.9 4,255 10,401 -59.6 -59.1 RAV4 37,328 47,078 -23.6 -20.7 101,192 114,255 -12.6 -11.4 COROLLA CROSS 3,811 0 0 0 10,157 0 0 0 VENZA 2,636 6,512 -61.0 -59.5 10,836 13,623 -21.5 -20.5 HIGHLANDER 25,916 27,993 -10.8 -7.4 66,026 63,831 2.1 3.4 4RUNNER 10,245 12,955 -23.8 -20.9 34,907 37,263 -7.6 -6.3 SEQUOIA 55 752 -93.0 -92.7 422 2,037 -79.6 -79.3 LAND CRUISER 11 640 -98.3 -98.3 28 1,896 -98.5 -98.5 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 81,810 100,443 -21.6 -18.6 227,823 243,306 -7.6 -6.4 SIENNA 6,840 11,796 -44.2 -42.0 20,061 26,578 -25.5 -24.5 TACOMA 21,712 26,993 -22.5 -19.6 53,182 66,449 -21.0 -20.0 TUNDRA 10,960 6,981 51.2 57.0 22,643 19,134 16.8 18.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 32,672 33,974 -7.4 -3.8 75,825 85,583 -12.6 -11.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 121,322 146,213 -20.1 -17.0 323,709 355,467 -10.1 -8.9 UX 1,466 1,826 -22.7 -19.7 3,643 3,993 -10.0 -8.8 NX 4,059 6,466 -39.6 -37.2 10,109 14,462 -31.0 -30.1 RX 9,754 12,950 -27.5 -24.7 26,795 27,941 -5.4 -4.1 GX 2,140 3,337 -38.2 -35.9 7,255 7,677 -6.8 -5.5 LX 198 424 -55.0 -53.3 558 1,340 -58.9 -58.4 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 17,617 25,003 -32.2 -29.5 48,360 55,413 -13.9 -12.7 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 138,939 171,216 -21.9 -18.9 372,069 410,880 -10.7 -9.4 Selling Days 27 26



75 74



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY March 2022

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2022 2021 DSR % VOL% 2022 2021 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 2,681 3,279 -21.3 -18.2 7,692 7,051 7.6 9.1 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 950 3,610 -74.7 -73.7 2,586 6,999 -63.5 -63.1 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 3,076 3,275 -9.6 -6.1 7,909 7,301 6.9 8.3 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 2,988 4,171 -31.0 -28.4 8,010 10,264 -23.0 -22.0 TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 374 909 -60.4 -58.9 1,295 2,088 -38.8 -38.0 TOYOTA MIRAI 406 715 -45.3 -43.2 715 869 -18.8 -17.7 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 6,833 11,634 -43.4 -41.3 20,051 26,044 -24.0 -23.0 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 6,396 7,557 -18.5 -15.4 16,543 18,816 -13.3 -12.1 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 15,771 11,692 29.9 34.9 38,952 29,471 30.4 32.2 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 1,585 1,114 37.0 42.3 5,233 2,792 84.9 87.4 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 2,636 6,512 -61.0 -59.5 10,836 13,623 -21.5 -20.5 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,149 1,090 1.5 5.4 3,074 2,500 21.3 23.0 LEXUS UX HYBRID 922 1,323 -32.9 -30.3 2,497 2,898 -15.0 -13.8 LEXUS NX HYBRID 1,665 1,205 33.1 38.2 2,559 2,872 -12.1 -10.9 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 237 0 0 0 605 0 0 0 LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,708 2,046 -19.6 -16.5 4,370 4,730 -8.8 -7.6 LEXUS LS HYBRID 2 1 92.6 100 8 4 97.3 100 LEXUS LC HYBRID 0 0 0 0 3 3 -1.3 0 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 49,379 60,133 -20.9 -17.9 132,938 138,326 -5.2 -3.9 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 43,696 54,468 -22.7 -19.8 119,822 125,318 -5.7 -4.4 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 5,683 5,665 -3.4 0.3 13,116 13,008 -0.5 0.8 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 25.4% 23.7%



25.8% 22.9%



Selling Days 27 26



75 74























