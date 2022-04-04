12 Full Sail University Alumni Contribute to 10 winning projects at the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards

Full Sail University alumni credited on projects across 10 categories

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail University, an award-winning educational institution for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies, is pleased to announce that 12 alumni were credited on 10 GRAMMY®-winning projects at the 64th annual GRAMMY® Awards. This year's award ceremony was held on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., and aired on CBS.

Full Sail University Logo (PRNewsfoto/Full Sail University) (PRNewswire)

Additionally, Full Sail University alumni have worked on projects that won across 10 different categories. Notable projects include Heaux Tales (Jazmine Sullivan), Call Me If You Get Lost (Tyler, The Creator), 662 (Christone "Kingfish" Ingram), and more.

For a look at the GRAMMY®-winning categories and projects Full Sail graduates have contributed to this year, please see below:

Best Contemporary Blues Album, 662 , Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Best Immersive Audio Album, Alicia , George Massenburg & Eric Schilling , immersive

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, Origen , Juanes

Best Música Urbana Album, El Último Tour Del Mundo , Bad Bunny

Best Progressive R&B Album, Table For Two , Lucky Daye

Best R&B Album, Heaux Tales , Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Album, Call Me If You Get Lost , Tyler, The Creator

Best Roots Gospel Album, My Savior , Carrie Underwood

Best Traditional R&B Performance, Fight For You , H.E.R.

Best Tropical Latin Album, Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

At the 64th annual GRAMMY® Awards ceremony, 46 graduates were credited on 60 GRAMMY®-nominated projects across 44 categories. To learn more about Full Sail's alumni successes and the university's Music & Recording centric degree programs, click here.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 83,565+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

https://www.fullsail.edu/

https://twitter.com/fullsail

https://www.facebook.com/FullSailUniversity

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Full Sail University