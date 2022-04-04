BOVIET SOLAR BRANDS ITS PV MODULES AND ANNOUNCES R&D INITIATIVES

Research Projects to Advance N-Topcon, 600+W Module and HJT Heterojunction Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar, a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC PV cells, Monofacial and Bifacial PV Modules, has announced new brand names for its solar photovoltaic module product lines, and three research projects designed to advance solar technologies.

Module Brand Names



Boviet Solar's monofacial PV modules are now called the Gamma Series™ and the bifacial PV modules are now called the Vega Series™. Previously, the product lines used a series of letters and numbers to identify each module, such as BVM6610M-XXXS-H-HC. The company continues to keep the product code names for internal purposes in addition to the new product brand names.

These names were chosen because Vega is the brightest star in the Lyra Solar System and Gamma is the second brightest. Vega is also the second-brightest star in the northern hemisphere and the fifth brightest star of all.

"We think Vega and Gamma are the perfect images for our highly efficient mono- monofacial and bifacial PV modules with their industry leading power output. Furthermore, star names make sense because our own Sun is of course a star —a star that makes solar energy possible here on Earth," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA.

All future Boviet Solar product lines will also be named after stars.

Research & Development



Boviet Solar also announced today three new research and development (R&D) initiatives.

The company's internal and external R&D activities encompass product power, efficiency, and reliability, as well as advanced PV product technologies such as PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell design. Boviet Solar collaborates with USTH University, VNU university and HUST University in Vietnam, and Nanchang University in China, on its R&D activities.

"Adapting and improving upon best-in-class PV technology has been a key driver behind Boviet Solar's success and is central to our future. Technology is moving from P-type cell to N-type cell, new power classes of modules are now 600+W, and module technologies are moving to N-type Topcon and HJT. We intend to remain at the forefront of researching and developing these technologies to remain a leader in the industry," said Hui Huang, Director of R&D.

The three initiatives are focused on:

N-Topcon battery technology: This technology has significantly higher efficiency, stability and yield rate potential. In addition, the existing PERC production line is compatible with the N-Topcon solar cells production line, so that the cost reduction of N-Topcon and PERC solar cells tends to be the same. This is also considered to be a major advantage of N-Topcon compared to other N-type technologies. Currently, the average efficiency of N-Topcon batteries in industrial production is 24.5% .The ultimate efficiency of N-Topcon cells is about 28.7%, much higher than PERC's 25% ,which is very close to the theoretical limit efficiency of monocrystalline silicon, 29.43%.

600+W PV Module product development: Using N-TOPCON high-efficiency battery and advanced packaging technology to develop high-power, low-light attenuation, and low-light response N-type 600W modules. In terms of power generation, TOPCon has a stronger single-watt power generation capacity. Due to the advantages of low temperature coefficient, low attenuation, and higher double-sided ratio, TOPCon solar modules of the same power have higher power generation gain.

HJT heterojunction high-efficiency battery technology: This technology is still in the research stage. Boviet Solar will conduct testing on the production line in the future. The HJT solar cell production process is the simplest with the least steps, offering considerable room for localization to reduce costs. It is expected to become the next-generation mainstream technology with its efficiency limit of 27.5%.

About Boviet Solar



Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is part of Boway Alloy and a global Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC cells, Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of success working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Its PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL/DNV-GL module reliability scorecard since 2019. Boviet Solar's USA headquarters are in San José, California and its global headquarters are located in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

Manufacturing & Sales Capacity



Boviet Solar has 1.5 GW PERC PV Cell manufacturing capacity and 1.5 GW Monocrystalline Monofacial and Bifacial PV Module capacity. Since its inception, the company has delivered 3.122 GW of modules worldwide. In addition to Vietnam and the U.S., Boviet Solar has offices in Germany and China.

Technology Driven



Adapting best-of-class technology has been a key driver behind Boviet Solar's success and is central to its future. Through internal product development and collaboration with industry partners, Boviet Solar has assembled a suite of solar energy products that give customers flexibility, enabling them to choose the best product for their needs. The company specializes in advanced Monocrystalline technology combined with PERC cell, monofacial and bifacial PV modules. Boviet Solar is developing high-efficiency N-Topcon battery technology, high-power PV modules of 600+ W, and HJT heterojunction high-efficiency technology.

Top Performing PV Modules



Boviet Solar's PV modules have been ranked Top Performers by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) since 2019. The brand is synonymous with quality. Every year PVEL publishes the PV Module Reliability Scorecard, which provides independent, long-term reliability and performance data that developers, investors, and asset owners refer to when choosing modules for their projects.

That ranking, and the strength of the Boviet Solar brand, is maintained through stringent supplier and manufacturing processes and tailoring products to customers' needs. The company's production equipment is sourced from internationally recognized manufacturers; combined with high-quality silicon and other materials, Boviet Solar's products are built to last. All production processes are accredited with the ISO 9001 Quality Management Standard, and dozens of control experts conduct tests at every step of the production process, ensuring that products meet or exceed performance requirements.

In addition to its internal product tests, independent global testing and evaluation laboratories validate that Boviet Solar products meet stringent requirements for safety, quality and performance. This quality has resulted in the award of certifications and approvals from international agencies including IEC, CE, TUV, and Intertek. Boviet Solar modules undergo tests in areas including salt mist corrosion, ammonia corrosion, sand/dust resistance, PID resistance, LID-LeTID resistance, wind load, and snow load tests. For a full list of product certificates, please visit the company website.

PV Module Portfolio



PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar, large cell design, robust product design and components enable our PV modules to pack more power per module, capture more photons, produce more energy, and provide reliable, dependable system performance under different installation requirements, difficult weather, or environmental conditions. To learn more about Boviet Solar's top performing PV modules, visit https://bovietsolar.com/products.

"Whether you are an EPC, installer, contractor, or project developer, we have the right PV module for your residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects. As a result, you can mitigate your project risk, lower your balance of system (BOS) cost, lower the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), and receive great return on investment (ROI) and long-term reliable energy generation and savings." said Cen.

