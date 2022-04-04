CLStv Corp. Adds J.D. Lawrence as President of Entertainment and Reschedules Launch

ATLANTA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLStv Corp. (OTC:WTKN) is pleased to announce updates to the upcoming business launch including a date change, content additions, and the new President of Entertainment.

Darryl Sanders, CEO of CLStv Corp. is proud to announce that CLStv has tapped JD Lawrence to head CLStv as the company's President of Entertainment. Lawrence will report to Darryl Sanders, CEO of CLStv Corp.

Mr. Sanders came across an excerpt of The Steve Harvey Morning Show in which Mr. Harvey said, "Now they're looking for the next Tyler Perry. So, there's J.D. Lawrence."

"I immediately looked up J.D. and was pleasantly surprised, " Mr. Sanders said. "I was formally introduced to the writer and director by singer and actor Tony Terry, who is a mutual friend and who also starred in J.D.'s hit Bravo television show "Your Husband Is Cheating On Us".

Mr. Lawrence is a NAACP Legacy Award Winner who has executive produced, written, directed, starred and or been featured in productions on Bravo, Aspire, Viacom's BET, Uptv, tvOne, Urban Movie Channel, VH1, GMC, Amazon and Lions Gate Films. He surpassed the Guinness World Records in 2019 and has an extensive catalog of productions including comedy, romcom, reality, police procedural, horror and holiday films like JD Lawrence's Sister Scrooge coming Christmas 2022.

Lawrence will also oversee CLStv Originals like the Networks new flagship series AMITYVILLE "The Block" based on a true story. The network will also produce reality shows like Lawrence's "Your Husband Is Cheating On Us" originally aired on Bravo Television.

"My goal is to make CLStv a place where diversity lives," Mr. Lawrence added. "Along with a strong team, we will bring relatable characters and stories to CLStv with stories that are written, directed and told by a diverse group of fresh new creators."

"We are thrilled to have J.D. on board as the new President of Entertainment," Darryl Sanders, CEO of CLStv said. "His expertise and industry knowledge are key drivers of our content goals."

With the addition of Mr. Lawrence to CLStv, the company signed a contract for new content acquisition.

"This contract allows us to add a robust mix of content," Mr. Sanders continued. "We are placing that content on the network throughout April. As a result, we have rescheduled the CLStv launch to May 28, 2022, in order to make sure all content is in place."

At CLStv Corp., we provide entertainment for everyone. Whatever your preferences and no matter where you are, we give you access to celebrated TV shows and curated movies. You control what you want to watch and when you want it.

