InventHelp Inventor Develops Air Filtration System for Helmets (CNC-757)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to breath clean filtered air while riding a dirt bike, ATV or off road vehicle," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the K-FILTER. My design could make riding on dry and dusty trails with others much more comfortable, healthier, and enjoyable."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective air filtration system for ATV, dirt bike, and off road helmets. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wrapping a cloth or covering over the face. As a result, it prevents the user from breathing in dust and pollen and it enhances safety and comfort. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for ATV, dirt bike, and off road riders. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

