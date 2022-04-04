The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. (BFLY) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. (BFLY) Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Butterfly Network, Inc. ("Butterfly" or the "Company") f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. ("Longview") (NYSE: BFLY) securities between February 16, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Butterfly investors have until April 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 16, 2021, Longview completed its Merger with Butterfly.

Then on November 15, 2021, Butterfly released its third quarter 2021 financial results, revealing that the Company's total gross margin for the quarter was negative 35% and that it expected its fiscal 2021 revenue to be as much as $20 million below its initial guidance of $76 to $80 million. Butterfly's CEO blamed the disappointing financial results on "healthcare logistical challenges, and doctor, nurse, and medical technician fatigue concurrent with COVID conditions and it's broad consequences."

On this news, Butterfly's stock fell $1.08, or 12.6%, to close at $7.52 per share on November 15, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Butterfly had overstated its post-Merger business and financial prospects; (2) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly's financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic's broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (3) accordingly, Butterfly's gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (4) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly's business and financial condition; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Butterfly securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 18, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Butterfly securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles