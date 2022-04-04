The Masiello Group Ranked As Largest Northern New England Real Estate Brokerage

BEDFORD, N.H., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group has been recognized as Northern New England's real estate leader in closed transactions, volume and total value of deals closed by the top rankings organization for real estate brokerage firms, agents and teams.

In the 2022 RealTrends 500 Brokerage Rankings released on March 25, The Masiello Group ranked #105 in sides and #183 in volume, coming in ahead of its biggest competitors in New England. The Masiello Group also earned a spot in the RealTrends Billionaires Club, consisting of agencies that closed at least $1 billion of real estate in 2021. Last year, The Masiello Group's sales volume was nearly $2.2 billion.

"I am extremely proud of The Masiello Group team and the hard work they put in every day," said Chris Masiello, President and CEO of The Masiello Group. "It's clear from these rankings that the agents' commitment to service has brought results, even in a year as unusual as 2021."

The RealTrends 500 Brokerage Rankings evaluates the transaction sides and volume of residential sales at America's real estate brokerages during the previous calendar year. The numbers submitted by the firms are independently confirmed by a third-party. To be considered, teams of agents must close 75 residential transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.

The rankings report noted that 2022 was a record year, with low interest rates and housing inventory combined with record-high home prices and sales. These rankings also represent a large number of the total sales made across the country last year. All firms in the 2022 RealTrends 500 did approximately 40.6% of all brokerage-controlled sales in the country. Agents with RealTrends 500 firms had an average of 7.9 transactions per agent and the average number of agents per RealTrends firm was 1,138, up from 1,025 last year.

For more than 50 years, The Masiello Group has been known as the region's leader in all matters relating to the buying and selling of real estate. With 39 offices throughout Northern New England, The Masiello Group and our family of home ownership-related service providers deliver quality real estate experiences with enthusiasm, expertise and integrity.

