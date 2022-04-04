Newmark Acquires Premier London Capital Markets and Leasing Real Estate Advisory Firm, BH2

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark"), a world leader in commercial real estate, announces the acquisition of leading London-based real estate advisory firm, BH2, led by the iconic Tony Gibbon. Tony joins with his partners, Dan Roberts, Sam Boreham and Rupert Williams. The acquired BH2 business will operate as Newmark BH2.

"Bringing on Tony, whose name is synonymous with London's institutional real estate market—one of the world's largest and most influential—accelerates Newmark's global growth and unified approach to driving client opportunities," said Newmark Chief Executive Officer Barry Gosin. "The acquisition of BH2, whose top-tier experts boast an enviable reputation and stellar track record, puts Newmark at the forefront of capital markets and leasing in London."

Gibbon and his partners, Roberts, Boreham and Williams, bring decades of experience specializing in investment sales and purchases, leasing, occupier advisory, development consultancy and strategic asset management. BH2 has handled numerous London landmark trades across disciplines.

Newmark's Vice Chairman and Co-Head of New York Capital Markets Investment Sales Division, Evan Layne, stated, "Spending several years working alongside, as well as competing with, Tony earlier in my career while building a top advisory firm in Europe, I became so impressed with BH2 that when I returned to the U.S. to help build investment sales at Newmark, I knew there was only one right way to launch the company's London operations, Newmark must acquire BH2."

BH2 has built a reputation advising many of the U.K.'s major corporations, investors, financial institutions and developers, from providing first-class capital markets execution to consulting on large-scale strategic development projects. Helping clients optimally align property with wider business strategy, they have completed hundreds of capital transactions and leased millions of square feet in the past five years. The newly formed Newmark BH2—combining BH2's local Central London market intelligence with Newmark's industry-leading infrastructure, technology and product offerings—is perfectly positioned to drive forward Newmark's growth and client-services in the U.K.

"The acquisition of BH2 establishes Newmark at the front of the lead tables and primed to expand through EMEA, adding to the array of talented professionals that has put the firm at the forefront of U.S. capital markets over the past five years," stated Robert Griffin, Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets.

"In almost three decades since forming BH2, we have prioritized working with groups who are intelligent, driven and straightforward; a trait that we have found at Newmark. I felt there was some 'magic' in the cultural compatibility. The formation of Newmark BH2 is a confluence of like-minded businesspeople and entrepreneurial spirit," said Gibbon. "Becoming a part of Newmark enables us to expand cross-border services, particularly tenant representation and debt placement."

Gibbon and partners each join Newmark with decades of industry leadership and expertise. A 41-year industry veteran, Gibbon was a founding partner of BH2 and is involved in all aspects of the Central London markets. Both Roberts and Boreham also began their real estate careers in 1999 and joined BH2 in 2012. Roberts specializes in leasing, development consulting and occupier advisory, while Boreham focuses on leasing and occupier services. Williams, whose real estate career began in 1999, joined BH2 in 2010 and focuses on capital markets transactions.

"The combination of a global leader in Newmark and a best-in-class London platform in BH2 creates an enterprise that is particularly well-positioned to provide meaningful value to clients of varied types and sizes, Brookfield among them," said Ben Brown, Managing Partner and Head of U.S. Office, Brookfield.

Newmark continues its focused effort to be the world's most important capital markets business, advising investors at all levels of the capital stack–buying, selling, financing, total recapitalizations, as well as leasing of all asset types. Newmark Group and BH2 share client relationships with companies including Brookfield, Blackstone, Tishman Speyer and Nuveen. The BH2 acquisition, which closed April 1, 2022, comes on the heels of recent Newmark expansion announcements inclusive of acquisitions, hires and agreements across key global markets, including France, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Hong Kong, and Dubai, in addition to London, where Newmark had previously acquired retail specialist Harper Dennis Hobbs in 2019.

"We couldn't be more excited to begin our journey in building throughout EMEA with such high-profile acquisitions as BH2, and retail advisory Harper Dennis Hobbs," remarked Gosin.

