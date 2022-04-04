Phoenix Indian Center Announces Jolyana Begay-Kroupa as CEO

PHOENIX, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Phoenix Indian Center announced today that Jolyana Begay-Kroupa has been named the new Chief Executive Officer. She had been serving the role in an interim status since the departure of CEO Patricia Hibbeler in November 2021. Before serving as interim CEO, she was a member of the Center's executive management team and has been with the organization for over nine years. Established in 1947, Phoenix Indian Center is the oldest social services agency in the U.S. dedicated to improving the health and well-being of American Indian People.

"Over the past several months - and frankly, over the past nine years - Jolyana has proven to be a confident, strategic leader and an adept advocate for Phoenix Indian Center," said Traci Morris, president of Phoenix Indian Center board of directors. "She is the perfect fit to lead our organization as we enter our 75th year of building a strong, urban American Indian community in Arizona."

Begay-Kroupa is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation and is originally from Fort Defiance, Arizona. She has a master of arts in social and philosophical foundations of education with an emphasis in American Indian educational policy from Arizona State University and a bachelor of arts in elementary education, along with certificates in Diné (Navajo) language. She is also a part-time Diné language instructor at ASU and Stanford University.

In her prior role at Phoenix Indian Center, she oversaw grant-writing for federal and foundation funding. She also provides a vital lens for language and culture interwoven and incorporated into all aspects of the Phoenix Indian Center's services.

"I am thrilled to officially take on the CEO role and continue Phoenix Indian Center's tradition of serving our people and honoring their history and heritage," said BegayKroupa. "I will carry on this important work as the Center's leader and, in our 75th year, do even more to celebrate our community and touch lives with our services and programs."

Founded in 1947, the Phoenix Indian Center is the oldest American Indian non-profit organization in the United States. Each Year, the Center directly serves more than 7,000 individuals, and more than 20,000 through related outreach, by providing services in the areas of job readiness, cultural enrichment, youth services, and prevention programs. Learn more at www.phxindcenter.org .

