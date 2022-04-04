Sleepover-of-a-Lifetime: Marriott Bonvoy Creates a Sleepover Suite in the Home of Manchester United for the First-Ever Overnight Stay

The Marriott Bonvoy Suite of Dreams Brings Fans to the Heart of the Action at Old Trafford with Exclusive Behind the Scenes Experiences and the Chance to Take Part in the First Overnight Stay at the Stadium

BETHESDA, Md., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, award-winning loyalty program, and endless experiences along with Manchester United, one of the world's most popular sports teams, today are offering fans the chance to win the first-ever overnight stay at Old Trafford. One lucky fan and a guest will have the chance to wake up in the legendary football stadium on match day from the comfort of a suite transformed into a Marriott Hotels guest room overlooking the pitch.

Marriott Bonvoy Sleepover Suite, inspired by Marriott Hotels, overlooking Old Trafford Stadium (PRNewswire)

The winner of the Suite of Dreams global sweepstakes will enjoy an extraordinary one-of-a-kind prize with an overnight stay the night before the home Premier League match against Chelsea in May 2022. The winners will get the chance to take part in a number of behind-the-scenes experiences that bring them right to the heart of Manchester United. These include watching the team train, a behind the scenes tour of the stadium, the chance to mix and mingle with club legends and matchday tickets and hospitality.

"Bringing our flagship brand, Marriott Hotels, to Old Trafford is just one of the ways we are bringing the extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy portfolio to life through our collaboration with Manchester United, one of the world's most popular sports teams," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Brand, Loyalty & Portfolio Marketing, Marriott International. "We're thrilled to be creating this hospitality experience at this iconic location, giving a once-in-a-lifetime chance for fans to wake up in the home of Manchester United on the morning of a matchday."

In its third year partnering with Manchester United, Marriott Bonvoy continues to offer exclusive once-in-a-lifetime experiences to football fans, travelers, and members of its award-winning travel program, including:

Marriott Bonvoy's in-stadium 'Seat of Dreams'

Exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments TM experiences for members of Marriott Bonvoy's award-winning travel program

In- and out of-stadium activations with Marriott Hotels, the flagship brand within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. This includes the M Club Suite at Old Trafford, designed in the style of the brand's M Clubs, a dedicated space for Marriott Bonvoy members to relax and connect at Marriott Hotels around the world

Access to interviews and one-on-one conversation with players

"From the very beginning of our partnership, Marriott Bonvoy has created some truly unique experiences, and this is no exception," said Victoria Timpson, Manchester United's CEO of Alliances and Partnerships "Whoever wins this opportunity will receive the same first-class hospitality as they would at any Marriott Hotels property around the world, with the added excitement of being hosted at the 'Theatre of Dreams', one of the world's most iconic football stadiums."

To enter, visit ManUtd.com/SuiteofDreams and complete the form before 11:59 EST on April 15, 2022. See website for full terms and conditions.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Hotels®

With over 590 hotels and resorts in more than 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest's stay, helping to relax, clear minds, stimulate new ideas, and anticipate travelers' needs, leaving them inspired to reach their full potential. Boldly transforming itself for mobile and global travelers who blend work and play, Marriott leads the industry with innovations, including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevate style & design and technology. To learn more, visit www.MarriottHotels.com. Stay connected to Marriott Hotels on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 144-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

