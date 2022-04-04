State-of-the-State of Manufacturing 2022 Creates a Bridge between Manufacturing Leaders and Policy Makers

Manufacturers Engage in Collaborative Conversations with Legislators to Encourage Pro-Manufacturing Policies

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey is home to over 11,000 manufacturing, STEM and engineering firms. For manufacturing to grow, the industry must have a direct line to state policymakers. NJMEP (New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program) is partnering with NJBIA (New Jersey Business and Industry Association) to host the 2022 State-of-the-State of Manufacturing. Beyond NJMEP and NJBIA, CIANJ, CCSNJ, AACCNJ, SHCCNJ, and HINJ, will all be represented and participate to help reinforce the criticality of supporting New Jersey manufacturing. The event provides opportunities for manufacturing leaders to directly engage with NJ Elected Officials to shine a light on their greatest challenges when doing business in New Jersey. This is a perfect opportunity to ensure the manufacturing industry is heard and educate the state legislature on its value to encourage the development of pro-manufacturing legislation.

State-of-the-State of Manufacturing is held at the Patriots Theater in Trenton on May 5 and combines town hall-style discussions with a 'MADE in New Jersey' product showcase. The event gives manufacturers a platform to educate legislators about the most challenging aspects of conducting business in the Garden State. Legislators will have the opportunity to respond and ask for follow-up information to provide adequate support to this critical industry.

A product showcase will be hosted in between town hall-style sessions exhibiting products made by New Jersey manufacturers. This is a chance for manufacturers to connect with fellow industry peers from throughout the state so they can make the industry stronger.

John Kennedy, Ph.D., CEO, NJMEP explained, "State-of-the-State creates an environment where both manufacturing industry leaders and state leaders can come together to discuss industry challenges, educate the legislature on the value of manufacturing, and work collaboratively to develop some real solutions. 'MADE in New Jersey' manufacturing will not thrive without the support of the state. That's the reality. This event provides the opportunity for business leaders to stand up, get involved, and be heard. We're thrilled to be working closely with NJBIA this year. For there to be any real positive change, industry leaders from every corner of New Jersey need to work together to move the needle. "

"This is always a great event bringing together our manufacturers, STEM firms and elected officials for a very open and frank conversation that can bring about solutions to industry challenges," said NJBIA President and CEO Michele Siekerka. "As part of our Manufacturing Counts partnership with NJMEP, the State-of-the-State event is a great example of our aligned goals to bring better visibility to the fact that this critical industry is essential to New Jersey's economy, as we work to strengthen and grow the industry at the same time."

"The manufacturing community is thriving in New Jersey, but there is also no shortage of challenges facing the industry. The annual State of the State of Manufacturing event brings together industry leaders who share best practices, opportunities for growth, and discuss solutions to challenges facing manufacturing in the state. It is a one-of-a-kind event those in manufacturing should never miss!" Christina M. Renna, President & CEO, Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey.

NJMEP hosts events like the State-of-the-State of Manufacturing and 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day to promote manufacturing in New Jersey. These events are the most effective way to connect industry leaders with each other and state policymakers to ensure they can provide adequate support to this critical industry. NJMEP will continue to be the bridge for manufacturers and legislators at these events so they can work together and strengthen the industry in New Jersey.

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $6.03 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth and Workforce Development.

