Texas Health Fort Worth Becomes First Hospital in the Nation to Earn Prestigious Joint Commission Recognition

FORT WORTH, Texas , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth is the first facility in the U.S. to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Neurotrauma Certification.

Dr. Christopher Shank stands outside the newly constructed Jane and John Justin Tower. Surgeons on the medical staff now have access to 15 surgery suites in the new, nine-story tower. (PRNewswire)

"This certification holds the program accountable to providing high-level patient care," said Christopher Shank, M.D., a neurosurgeon on the Texas Health Fort Worth medical staff and the Neurotrauma Program medical director.

The recent certification recognizes Texas Health Resources' commitment to providing high-acuity neuroscience services throughout North Texas.

"Our neuroscience programs offer advanced technologies and compassionate care for North Texans facing injuries that affect the brain and nervous system, and we're truly dedicated to providing great care to our community," said Kirk King, Texas Health's executive vice president and hospital channel chief operating officer. "This certification documents what we've known all along. Our multidisciplinary team of caregivers offer the broad perspective and deep experience necessary to care for the sickest patients in their time of need."

Texas Health Fort Worth's program addresses brain and spine trauma and provides patients with operative and nonoperative techniques. Shank said neuro-monitoring devices help monitor blood flow to the injured brain and spinal cord and allow for the treatment of dangerous post-injury swelling.

"The program also focuses on detecting and treating brain swelling after injury, which works to prevent secondary injury and improve neurological outcome," Shank said.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control estimates between 3.2 million and 5.3 million Americans are living with a traumatic brain injury. "That's why Texas Health Fort Worth is dedicated to providing the best possible patient care for some of the most complex patients — individuals with brain and spine injuries," Shank said.

About Texas Health Resources:

Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 29 hospital locations. The system has more than 4,100 licensed hospital beds, 6,400 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 26,000 employees.

Christopher Shank, M.D., a neurosurgeon on the Texas Health Fort Worth medical staff. A member of Texas Health Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists, a Texas Health Physicians Group practice, Shank also serves as the Neurotrauma Program medical director. (PRNewswire)

Texas Health Fort Worth’s Neurotrauma Program leader Shannon Carey, D.N.P., ACNP-BC, CNRN, and Christopher Shank, M.D., Neurotrauma Program medical director, served as point leads for Texas Health Fort Worth’s most recent and nationally recognized achievement. (PRNewswire)

