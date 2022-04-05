AAF Inducts Eight Individuals Into The Advertising Hall of Fame;

Corporate Honoree is IBM

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biggest Night in Advertising" will take place on Tuesday, April 26 at Cipriani Wall Street. On that night, the American Advertising Federation (AAF) will induct eight individuals into the Advertising Hall of Fame. IBM will also be inducted as a corporate honoree.

Inductees into the 71st Class of the Advertising Hall of Fame (PRNewswire)

Individual honorees will include Annie Leibovitz, renowned photographer; Nina DiSesa, Former Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, McCann; Richard Edelman, CEO, Edelman; Judy McGrath, Former Chairman and CEO, MTV Networks; Wenda Harris Millard, Vice Chairman, MediaLink; J. Melvin Muse, Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Muse Communications; Andrew Robertson, President and CEO, BBDO Worldwide; and Michael I. Roth, Retired Chairman and CEO, The Interpublic Group.

Collectively, the honorees represent the 71st Class of the Advertising Hall of Fame. Honorees are selected by the AAF's Council of Judges and is one of the industry's most revered distinctions.

"The Hall of Fame is comprised of true pioneers who have made profound contributions to advertising and our communities," said Carter Murray, Chairman of the Advertising Hall of Fame Council of Judges. "Their innovative thinking and creativity will continue to influence our industry for generations to come, and it's a true honor to be able to recognize these legends and pay tribute to their outstanding accomplishments."

Annie Leibovitz, renowned photographer, will be awarded the prestigious President's Award for Lifetime Contributions to Advertising by Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief, Vogue; Global Editorial Director, Vogue; Chief Content Officer, Conde Nast. This distinction is given to an individual whose career is not primarily in advertising but who has proven to have made a significant impact on the industry, nonetheless. The President's Award is given at the discretion of the AAF Council of Judges; the last recipient was actor Robert DeNiro in 2017.

Wenda Harris Millard will also be presented with the distinguished David Bell Award for Industry Service, which recognizes extraordinary, unique contributions and service to the advertising industry as a whole. The award is named in honor of David Bell (Hall of Fame Class of 2007), a visionary leader and mentor to several generations of advertising professionals.

IBM will be inducted as the corporate honoree, just the eleventh company to ever receive this distinct recognition. As one of the world's most valuable and universally recognized business brands, IBM continues to remain on the forefront of cutting-edge ideas and innovations in advertising while powering new possibilities of decision making, informed by billions of data sources, and enabled by the world's best AI technology. For 108 years, IBM has believed in innovation that matters—to the company and to the world, trust and personal responsibility in all relationships, and dedication to every client's success.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is the "Biggest Night in Advertising" for the industry, bringing together the nation's top leaders of American advertising, marketing and media companies.

Inductees to the 2023 Advertising Hall of Fame will be revealed later in the year. Carolyn Everson will serve as the Chair of the Council of Judges.

ABOUT THE ADVERTISING HALL OF FAME

The Advertising Hall of Fame, organized by the AAF since 1949, helps the organization to sustain many of its key initiatives throughout the year surrounding education, diversity, grassroots advocacy, industry ethics and professional development. Induction into the Hall of Fame celebrates the most accomplished and legendary figures in advertising. From their significant contributions to the advertising industry, to their personal philanthropic involvement, honorees have set the precedent by which great leaders and accomplishments are measured today.

ABOUT AAF

Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising." Its membership is comprised of more than 50 corporate members made up of the nation's leading advertisers, agencies, and media companies; a national network of 150+ local clubs representing 40,000 advertising professionals; and more than 140 college chapters with 4,000 student members. The AAF operates a host of programs and initiatives, including Advertising Day on the Hill, the Advertising Hall of Fame, the Advertising Hall of Achievement, the American Advertising Awards, the National Student Advertising Competition, the Mosaic Awards, the Most Promising Multicultural Students Program and AdCamp for high school students. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. www.aaf.org

