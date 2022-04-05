Bose Turns Up the Volume on Digital Customer Experiences with Salesforce

With Salesforce Customer 360, Bose will implement Service, Marketing, and Commerce Clouds, as well as MuleSoft technologies, to deliver personalized experiences and service

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Bose, a leader in premium audio products, will deploy Salesforce Customer 360 to expand its robust direct-to-consumer business, providing personalized and tailored experiences that delight customers and build loyalty.

Specifically, Bose will deploy Marketing Cloud to streamline interactions across channels and deliver a personalized experience for customers; Service Cloud to empower agents to deliver world-class customer service and elevate the brand experience through Service Cloud Voice; Commerce Cloud to accelerate revenue growth and drive digital sales; MuleSoft to connect Bose's back-end systems; and Einstein to drive hyper-personalization across channels. In addition, Salesforce's Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform will allow Bose to reimagine and enhance its customer data to engage faster and in more personalized ways.

"Customer experience is at the center of everything we do," said Jim Mollica, Chief Marketing Officer, Bose. "With Salesforce, we will be taking our digital footprint to a different level – making it easier for customers to immerse themselves in the brand and delivering highly personalized, premium shopping and service experiences. We know this is critical to enhancing customer satisfaction and building loyalty."

"Salesforce is thrilled to be part of the Bose customer transformation," said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Digital Experiences. "Bose has created premium audio products for decades and now, by combining marketing, service and commerce with Salesforce, they can bring the same level of customer-centric thinking to its service and digital experiences."

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

About Bose Corporation

Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go, and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

Bose Corporation is privately held. The company's spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world — everywhere Bose does business.

