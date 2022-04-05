EPRI Announces Net-Zero Commitments Across its Operations

Targets Launched as EPRI Celebrates 50th Anniversary

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in recognition of its 50th anniversary, the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) launched four new corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals, including pledging to be net-zero for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030.

Scope 1 relates to direct emissions from EPRI operations and Scope 2 are emissions from purchased power. The reductions will be made through numerous efforts, including energy efficiency upgrades and on-site renewable generation. By 2030, EPRI will also develop a strategy to reduce Scope 3 emissions—which fall outside of its operations—for its three largest categories: business travel, commuting, and external meetings and events.

"As decarbonization targets shift from aspiration to expectation for companies and countries around the globe, EPRI is committed to doing its part by reducing its own emissions footprint," said EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor. "Since our founding half a century ago, EPRI has been guided by our public benefit mission, which is even more relevant today. EPRI's research is helping to guide global energy companies on the path towards an affordable and reliable net-zero future, and we want to make EPRI's campus a living laboratory as we join the transition to net zero."

EPRI research will inform all CSR action plans the same way it assists outside organizations in performing evaluations, developing strategies, and applying recommendations or guidelines. Beyond its net-zero goals, EPRI will also participate in local community service events, empower all employees to drive CSR awareness, and apply its research directly to its facilities and processes.

"Realizing accelerated emissions reductions across the world will require global collaboration," said EPRI Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Energy Delivery and Customer Solutions Robert Chapman. "We look forward to being part of this effort by applying EPRI research to execute our new CSR commitments and sustain them for decades to come."

As EPRI celebrates its 50th anniversary, the Institute is showcasing the science, people, and collaborations that have set the organization apart, by delivering stories throughout the year from researchers, partners, and stakeholders that work with EPRI to shape the future of energy.

About EPRI

Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world's preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization, with offices around the world. EPRI's trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, affordable, and equitable access to electricity across the globe. Together, we are shaping the future of energy.

