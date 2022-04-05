Med-Metrix Announces the Acquisition of ARMCO Partners, Enhancing the Company's End-To-End Revenue Cycle Management Software and Service Capabilities

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Med-Metrix, LLC ("Med-Metrix", or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") solutions, backed by A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP"), announced it has acquired ARMCO Partners, LLC ("ARMCO"). ARMCO is a leading provider of high-quality coding and forensic medical billing services to healthcare providers across the spectrum of care. The addition of ARMCO further enhances Med-Metrix's end-to-end suite of RCM software and service capabilities. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ARMCO will continue to serve over 100 health systems at over 500 location sites, including hospitals, emergency care centers, physician practices, ambulatory care centers, clinics, and outpatient surgery centers among others. The acquisition by Med-Metrix also affords synergy for ARMCO's growth while maintaining ARMCO's standards of the highest quality. ARMCO was founded in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, GA with offices in Manila, Philippines.

Joseph Davi, Founder and CEO of Med-Metrix, stated, "We are thrilled about the combination with ARMCO and integrating its leading coding and forensic accounts receivable solutions into our existing portfolio of technology-enabled offerings. We believe the combined Company will be better positioned to meet the growing RCM needs of our healthcare provider clients as well as expand our market presence."

"ARMCO is excited to join forces with Med-Metrix. We believe this combination represents the next chapter in our mission to deliver best-in-class RCM solutions to the healthcare community," says Jeff McQuillan, Founder and CEO of ARMCO.

"We are pleased that Med-Metrix is combining with Jeff McQuillan and the ARMCO team. We are extremely impressed with the ARMCO business and the Company Jeff has built. AMCP looks forward to supporting Med-Metrix's current trajectory, including organic growth and additional M&A opportunities," said Rob Haisch, a Partner of AMCP.

Med-Metrix was advised by VRA Partners LLC and Sills Cummis & Gross P.C. on the transaction.

About Med-Metrix

Med-Metrix is a leading technology-enabled services platform providing RCM and Business Intelligence solutions for health systems and physician groups across the United States. Med-Metrix provides RCM and BI services via the Company's proprietary software platform, AnalytX. The Company serves its customers through its Med-Metrix LLC, Medi-Centrix LLC, Physician Advisor On-Call, LLC and Miller & Milone divisions. More information is available at www.med-metrix.com.

About ARMCO Partners

ARMCO Partners, LLC provides several lines of service to meet the needs of its healthcare customers. The company offers forensic billing, clinical abstracting, remote CDI, coding and billing for hospital and physician practices. More information is available at www.armcopartners.com.

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP") is Alvarez & Marsal Capital's flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $2.5 billion. AMCP partners with founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance that we believe is required to take businesses to the next level of success. More broadly, Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $3.8 billion in total assets under management across four investment strategies, which maintains a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal, one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. More information is available at www.a-mcapital.com.

