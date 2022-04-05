National Law Journal Names Reuben Raucher & Blum Partner Stephanie Blum a Family Law Trailblazer

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced that Partner Stephanie Blum has been named to the National Law Journal's 2022 list of "Family Law Trailblazers," published today.

National Law Journal says it compiles a list of professionals who have moved the needle in the legal industry, attorneys "that are truly trailblazers." The special report features for each of the honorees, examples of their pioneer spirit, trails blazed and future explorations.

Blum, a Certified Family Law Specialist who has practiced exclusively in the area of Family Law for 25 years, was selected for her work supporting those who face the turmoil, uncertainty and challenges of divorce. The publication reveals that experiencing her parent's difficult divorce as a child is part of the genesis of Blum's trailblazing path. "Not only can I help guide my clients through what can be one of the difficult times in their lives," says Blum, "but I can also help make a difference in the lives of their children."

The publication says that partnership and responsiveness are what sets Blum apart from other divorce attorneys. "I believe that clients should understand the pros and cons of their options since their decisions have lifelong impact," Blum says in the feature. "I support my clients' efforts to mediate their disputes. However, if that is not possible, I will fight aggressively to ensure my client's rights are protected."

A Cornell University graduate and USC School of Law alumna, Blum speaks regularly before professional organizations on various aspects of family law. She has frequently appeared on radio and television shows and co-authored the book "Divorce and Finances: Know your Rights Clearly and Quickly." Blum has been featured and quoted in publications and print, such as Variety, CBSMarketWatch.com, People Magazine, US Weekly and the Los Angeles Daily Journal and she is a Contributing Expert to Living Brentwood Magazine on family law topics.

In 2022, the Daily Journal named Blum to its list of Top Family Law Attorneys. Last year, she was selected by the Los Angeles Times as an "Inspirational Women Award" nominee and was honored by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a "Leader in Law." Blum has been recognized by Southern California Super Lawyers as a "Top Rated Family Lawyer" for the past 10 years.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Reuben Raucher & Blum