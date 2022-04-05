OPTX is Quinault Beach Resort and Casino's Data Software of Choice

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTX, the leading casino data software company, is excited to announce the addition of Quinault Beach Resort and Casino to its ever-growing list of clients.

OPTXA smarter snapshot of your customers.A clearer overview of your operations.An actionable platform for your property. (PRNewsfoto/OPTX) (PRNewswire)

We selected OPTX over their competitors because OPTX has absolutely everything we need.

Located in Ocean Shores, WA, Quinault Beach Resort and Casino prides itself in providing guests with an exceptional year-round beach-front experience. Following the selection of OPTX for its Player Development, Player Development AI, Marketing, Marketing AI, and Connect products, Bob Little, the General Manager for Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, said, "We selected OPTX over their competitors because OPTX has absolutely everything we need." He further emphasized, "OPTX's products will grow our player development by providing top-notch analytics to our staff. This is a win for our staff and our guests!"

"We are excited to partner with Quinault Beach Resort and Casino to enhance their guest experience and their revenue," said Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO at OPTX. "With OPTX, properties can expect real-time, actionable data to help guide decision making from top to bottom. Welcome to the team, Quinault!"

OPTX provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development, and artificial intelligence. Available via desktop and mobile applications, the data intelligence used by OPTX creates actionable recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase guest visitation, revenue, and profitability.

For more information about OPTX or to schedule a demo, go to www.OPTX.com.

ABOUT OPTX:

OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OPTX