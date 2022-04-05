PadSquad Launches The Reel: The Latest Innovative Ad Experience That Engages Emotion

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PadSquad , a digital media company that develops high-impact advertising experiences, today announced its latest innovative ad format, The Reel . The Reel joins PadSquad's suite of remarkable creative solutions it has built over the last 10+ years to help brands exceed their marketing goals and business objectives.

The Reel is inspired by the "reel" formats across social platforms, and is an evolution of two of PadSquad's proven interactions and ad formats that have demonstrated effective engagement for brands. The new format combines engaging Product Cards with the captivating beauty of a Look Book . These formats are proven to drive both engagement and brand consideration, with engagement rates upwards of 14x higher than benchmark, and 24 point increases in consideration.

The Reel gives customers an opportunity to interact with brand content in a full-screen format that highlights products and allows for a closer look by engaging with an interactive reel that brings featured imagery into the spotlight. Customers are greeted with a reel of imagery to navigate by sliding or swiping. As the consumer swipes, the selected thumbnail image will enlarge to a full-screen view with hotspots to provide additional content or product information.

"From retail to entertainment, to automotive and travel, with a little creativity, the opportunities are endless with this immersive new canvas," said Jennifer Gavin, PadSquad's VP of Creative and Ad Innovations. "We can't wait to see how different brands will take advantage of this unique format."

With over a decade of experience, PadSquad is adept at developing bleeding edge high impact creative formats using the latest technologies and interactivity features to drive engagement. In just the last 12 months, the PadSquad Creative Team of developers and producers has built 650+ creatives across 280+ campaigns, while earning 7 award nominations and wins. PadSquad is on a mission to connect with consumers through innovative digital creative born out of data and designed to stimulate the senses.

