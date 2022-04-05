Research reveals Gen Z's priorities as Enterprise, Environment and Equality

LONDON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TEAM LEWIS Foundation released further research from its global survey conducted with HeForShe, UN Women's solidarity movement engaging men and boys in support of gender equality and empowerment of women. The global study revealed that Gen Z prioritizes gender equality alongside enterprise and environmental issues more than any other age group.

The study revealed that gender equality is seen as the 4th most pressing societal issue for Gen Z. In comparison, the global average across all ages places it as the 7th most important issue when asked which issue is most important to people in their age group. When surveyed, Gen Z ranked economic opportunity, LGBTQ+ issues, and climate change ahead of gender equality.

While 66% of Gen Zers believe that gender equality is a serious issue, only 51% of those aged 65+ share the same view. Gen Z is also more aware that women are disproportionately affected by climate change with almost a quarter (24%) understanding that this is an issue. In comparison, just 17% of those 65 and older recognize the intersection between climate change and gender equality.

However, when it comes to climate change, all generations seemingly acknowledge the seriousness of this issue. It was ranked in the top 3 most pressing issues for all generations. Similarly, the research revealed all generations think that the issue of gender inequality and climate change is more important after learning more about it.

"Gen Z recognize the stark challenge the world faces when it comes to Enterprise, Environment and Equality," said Samuel Dean, CEO of TEAM LEWIS Foundation. "Leaders must listen to the concerns of younger generations. Gen Z is speaking up and must be heard if we are going to have a more equal and, therefore, environmentally and economically sustainable future."

"Gen Z are passionate about social justice." said Edward Wageni, global head of HeForShe. "This research demonstrates that Gen Zers of all genders understand the importance of many critical issues. By acting now, working together, and listening to younger voices, it is possible that we create a better tomorrow for everyone."

Note to editors

Research Methodology

The survey was conducted by TEAM LEWIS Foundation to understand people's perceptions on the disproportionate impact climate change has on women. TEAM LEWIS Foundation surveyed the general population aged 18 and above across a balanced and diverse group of ages, races, and gender. A total number 8,002 respondents were surveyed across numerous countries including, the US, UK, China, Germany, India, Mexico, Brazil, UAE, Israel, and Singapore. The survey was fielded from February 11th until March 2nd, 2022. Respondents were independently sourced from two vendors, OpinionRoute and Dynata.

