Roche to showcase the future of diagnostic solutions at EuroMedLab, 10 to 14 April 2022 Munich at ICM International Congress Center

New diagnostics solutions will be presented that help clinicians improve patient care and support healthcare systems.

Participants can join virtually or onsite to learn about timely healthcare topics related to value-based healthcare, digital health and diagnostic technologies.

Study results from an evaluation of the newly launched AVENIO Tumor Tissue Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Kit for oncology research will be presented.

For the first time internationally, GenMark, a subsidiary within the Roche Diagnostics division, will showcase the ePlex® System portfolio.

ROTKREUZ, Switzerland, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it will be showcasing next generation diagnostics solutions that will deliver fast and accurate results to help clinicians improve patient care and help reduce the healthcare burden at the 24th IFCC-EFLM European Congress of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicines (EuroMedLab) in Munich, Germany (rescheduled dates 10 - 14 April 2022). These include the cobas® 5800 System that expands access to PCR testing with meaningful and timely results to more patients across the globe, and a new handheld glucose management device, the cobas® pulse, powered by the cobas® infinity edge suite, that equips healthcare professionals with expanded digital capabilities at the point of care.

An evaluation of the recently launched AVENIO Tumor Tissue Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) Kit for oncology research will be presented. The kit helps expand access to genomic profiling globally, supporting researchers in navigating the complex landscape of cancer research. The findings assess genomic results generated across multiple CGP workflows for variants that are known to cause and drive cancer.

"Roche is committed to developing innovative solutions that equip healthcare professionals with the tools that allow for earlier diagnosis and more personalised treatment, optimising patient care and leading to better outcomes," said Ann Costello, Global Head, Roche Diagnostics Solutions. "We are proud to work in partnership with healthcare professionals across many disease areas and disciplines to enable better healthcare decisions."

Roche will also host its very own highly interactive booth, where attendees can visit and experience how Roche is helping to improve healthcare. Highlights from the booth include an integrated diagnostics lab and data analytics tools that guide the decision-making process toward optimising lab operations, customer delivery, and overall lab performance in a targeted and efficient manner. There will also be a special interactive area at the booth highlighting Roche's COVID-19 response.

"Lab medicine has always played a key role in healthcare, as proven during the Covid-19 pandemic," emphasised Moritz Hartmann, Global Head of Roche Information Solutions. "We are working with industry leaders worldwide on digital health solutions to facilitate data-driven decision-making in any setting. This includes labs, clinics and homes with the ultimate goal to improve care for each patient and reduce inefficiencies in healthcare delivery."

Those unable to attend the congress in person will be able to view and engage in the virtual booth via an online portal, with Ro_Bot, a virtual character, as host: Roche EuroMedLab 2021 . Those joining online will be able to follow key sessions via livestream, at no cost.

During the congress, Roche will facilitate discussions on the key topics in diagnostics today, including three scientific symposia. Please find more information here .

About Roche

Founded in1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

