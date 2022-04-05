SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands its Turnkey Asset Management Platform with 14 New Strategies

Addition of New Crypto Strategy Continues to Differentiate SMArtX Platform from All Others

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced 14 new investment strategies from 11 different firms have been added to its turnkey asset management platform (TAMP). The SMArtX platform now supports 1,016 model-traded and manager-traded separate account strategies offered from a diverse group of 248 asset managers.

SMArtX has partnered with six new firms adding Eulav Asset Management, Laurus Investment Counsel, Lord, Abbett & Co., Old West Investment Management, Newfound Research, and Scharf Investments. These new offerings are distributed and traded by SMArtX through its award-winning cloud-based solution across seven custodial platforms.

"SMArtX continues to deepen its diverse range of investment strategies with this month's addition of equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and crypto strategies to the platform," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Our firm has always taken pride in its ability to cater to each client's investment objectives by providing distinct and innovative investment solutions often not found anywhere else."

Five existing firms are adding new strategies to the platform: Dana Investment Advisors, HGK Asset Management, IDX Insights, Lear Investment Management, and LMCG Investments.

The complete list of new strategies include:

Dana Investment Advisors

Eulav Asset Management

HGK Asset Management

IDX Insights

Lear Investment Management

Laurus Investment Counsel

LMCG Investments

Lord, Abbett & Co.

Old West Investment Management

Newfound Research

Scharf Investments

* Indicates manager traded SMA only

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

SMArtX President & COO Jonathan Pincus emphasized that "the ability to effectively gain access to and continuously trade strategies in volatile markets has become a necessity for advisors growing their practice. Instead of spending hours or even days moving in and out of positions across accounts, we leverage technology to decrease the operational burden of trading, and allow advisors more time to find and cater to clients."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

