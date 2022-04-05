Target to Deliver Keynote at ONUG Spring 2022 April 27-28 at Meadowlands Expo Center in New Jersey

Community of Global 2000 companies, enterprise architects, cloud providers and thought leaders to gather at this live event

BOSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONUG , the voice of the Global 2000, today announced that Target will sponsor and deliver a keynote at its ONUG Spring 2022 event being held live at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, New Jersey, as well as virtually, on April 27-28, 2022. ONUG Spring 2022 is a world-renowned live global event for cloud architects, IT professionals, designers, engineers, DevOps teams and C-level executives to learn about the tools and solutions to build, run and secure multi-cloud infrastructure in 2022 and beyond.

As an ONUG founding Board Member, Target will bring a focus to ONUG Spring that centers on expanding the choices and options of open solutions in today's enterprise cloud marketplace. The ONUG Community will focus on solutions that connect, secure, observe and automate application and data workloads distributed across multiple clouds.

Target's Pablo Espinosa, Vice President Network Engineering, along with George Tchaparian, CEO of the Open Compute Project (OCP) will be presenting a keynote titled Target's Cloud Independent Choices on April 28th at 12:30 PM ET. The keynote will be moderated by Cathy Horst Forsyth, CEO and Founder, Strongbow Consulting Group.

"I'm looking forward to participating in the ONUG Spring event and sharing more about Target's cloud journey. Open solutions have enabled Target developers to build excellent experiences for our digital guests while driving value and growth for our company," said Espinosa.

ONUG Spring will host 55 sessions led by more than 70 cloud and digital transformation thought leaders from some of the largest cloud consumer companies in the world. The event will include a unique attendee experience with interactive content, live show floor demonstrations of the Cloud Security Notification Framework (CSNF) and Orchestration and Automation Use Cases, vendor-neutral discussions, Q&As with global IT leaders and valuable in-person networking opportunities.

"Helping Cloud Professionals understand the building blocks needed to construct multi-cloud infrastructure is at the heart of ONUG Conferences" said Nick Lippis, co-founder and co-chair of ONUG. "Many of the participating ONUG Spring companies, along with Target and OCP, will be demonstrating the new on-prem infrastructure to enable multi-cloud," he said.

Attendees at ONUG Spring will hear from the enterprise IT vendor ecosystem and learn about key topics including, but not limited to, a model for open multi-cloud security notifications, Operationalizing DevSecOps in today's enterprise, shared risk management and security, evolving network ops through ML, operationalizing cloud security in the SOC, how networking is being integrated into the CI/CD pipeline, multi-cloud deployment techniques and more. View the complete agenda here.

ONUG welcomes all IT industry professionals to register for the Spring 2022 event. For more information or to register, visit https://onug.net/spring-2022 . News media or analysts who wish to attend may request a press pass by contacting Joann Varello

For more information on ONUG, please visit www.onug.net .

About ONUG

ONUG is the only organization composed of senior-level IT executives from the Global 2000 that represents the interests and initiatives of the Enterprise Community. Through its global event series, working groups, training academies, and webinars, ONUG plays a central role in the creation of new and improved tools to develop, manage, and secure the digital enterprise. ONUG's peer permission structure fosters the exchange of information among the world's largest organizations as they build and secure the digital economy. The ONUG community is made up of IT leaders from Bank of America, Cigna, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, eBay, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GE, Intuit, JP Morgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, the Lippis Report, Morgan Stanley, Pfizer, State Street Bank, TD Ameritrade, UBS, Oath, and hundreds more. For more on ONUG, go to www.onug.net or follow on Twitter @ONUG_ .

