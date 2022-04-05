THERACELL ACQUIRED BY ISTO BIOLOGICS

The acquisition of TheraCell, Inc. will expand Isto's portfolio of best-in-class procedure specific allografts to help patients heal faster.

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraCell Inc., a leading allograft solution company, today announced that it has been acquired by Isto Biologics, a leader in surgical-based, orthobiologic regeneration technologies and cell-based therapies. The acquisition will strengthen Isto's focus on offering extraordinary solutions for surgical and clinical care procedures within spine, orthopedics, and sports medicine.

"We are pleased that Isto has recognized the value and importance of what we have developed."

Bradley Patt, PhD, TheraCell's Co-Founder and CEO said, "We are pleased that Isto, a leader in allogeneic spine solutions, has recognized the value and importance of what we have developed and are excited about how their patient-centric, outcomes-focused commercial and clinical teams will rapidly accelerate the surgical adoption of the products and technology that we are so passionate about."

"We are thrilled to add TheraCell's unmatched technology to our market leading biologics portfolio," said Don Brown, CEO of Isto Biologics. "TheraCell has excelled in developing advanced bone integrating, anchoring, and bridging technologies for spinal repair for over a decade including their award winning TheraFuze DBF® Fiber Anchor™ and TheraFuze DBF® Fiber Bag™."

The acquisition will expand Isto Biologics' growing portfolio of orthopedic grafts and introduce TheraCell's proprietary and patented TheraFuze DBF® technology that will become part of Isto Biologics' Influx™ line.

"The versatility of our technology platform has allowed us to develop and commercialize a range of procedure-specific fiber graft forms", said Nelson Scarborough, PhD, TheraCell's Chief Scientific Officer and co-inventor of the TheraFuze DBF Fiber Bag. "We are thrilled with the opportunity to expand utilization of this unique product portfolio through Isto's presence in the orthopedic allograft market".

"We believe TheraCell's DBF fiber products are a great fit with Isto's existing portfolio", said Andy Carter, PhD, TheraCell's Chief Technology Officer and co-inventor of the highly differentiated TheraFuze DBF Fiber Anchor, "and we anticipate the merging of our organizations to have a tremendous impact in the market ".

About TheraCell, Inc.

TheraCell is focused on the development of advanced technologies for bone and soft tissue repair and the inventor of the next-generation TheraFuze DBF® demineralized bone fiber technology. Founded in 2008, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and maintains offices and laboratories in Littleton, MA.

About Isto Biologics

Isto Biologics is a leading biologic and cellular therapy company in the orthopedic space. Isto Biologics is focused on Helping Patients Heal Faster™ through innovative solutions for bone regeneration and cell-based therapies. The company's flagship product offerings include the market-leading Magellan® Autologous Platelet Separator, and bone-growth products including InQu® Bone Graft Extender & Substitute, and the Influx™ product family.

