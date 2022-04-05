Trulieve Announces April 2022 Conference and Event Participation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in April.

BTIG Global Cannabis Conference, April 6, 2022: Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

2 nd Annual Cantor Virtual Cannabis Conference, April 14, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 20, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a keynote lunch event with Representative David Joyce .

The Green Market Report's Women's Summit, April 28, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will speak at the event.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications

+1 (404) 218-3077

Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

