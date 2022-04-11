THE AESTHETIC SOCIETY RELEASES ANNUAL STATISTICS REVEALING SIGNIFICANT INCREASES IN FACE, BREAST and BODY IN 2021

New data demonstrates facelifts increased 54% since 2020, breast procedures increased 48%, and body procedures increased 63% led by jumps in liposuction

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society has released its annual Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Statistics with data collected on the Society's new, more accurate digital technology revealing aesthetic plastic surgery surged in 2021. The data showcases a significant increase for face, breast and body procedures. Overall, aesthetic body procedures such as abdominoplasty, buttock augmentation, and liposuction increased by 63% since 2020. Breast procedures such as breast augmentation, augmentation/ breast lift and breast lift/reductions were up 48%. Specialized face procedures such as brow lifts and face lifts increased 54% last year. With more than 2,200 board-certified plastic surgeons comprising its Active membership, The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of research, education, and innovation.

These marked increases saw Americans spending over $14.6 billion dollars on aesthetic procedures in 2021 with surgical revenues increasing by 63%. 2021 data illustrates a possible effect of life amid the global pandemic, with many Aesthetic Society members signaling to the ubiquity of video meetings and more downtime, to patients undergoing more surgical face and body procedures.

"Our new, more accurate digitally extracted data demonstrates that all major procedure groups had significant increases in the last year," says William P. Adams, Jr., MD, President of The Aesthetic Society. "Many factors have facilitated this growth including very high patient satisfaction, the pandemic and patients wanting to do something for themselves— and even some effects from increased video conferencing. As more people continue to pursue these specialized aesthetic procedures, we urge them to also seek a plastic surgeon board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery to receive the highest standard of care and expertise."

Key Findings of 2021 Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Statistics:

Surgical procedures increased 54% and non-surgical procedures were up 44%.

The average plastic surgeon performed 320 surgical procedures in 2021, compared with 220 in 2020.

On average, the cost of a surgical procedure increased 6% in 2021, and the cost of a non-surgical procedure increased 1%.

Women accounted for approximately 94% of all procedures.

There were 365,000 breast augmentations performed in 2021 (+44%). In addition, 148,000 women had implants removed and replaced (+32% from 2020), and 71,000 had their implants removed and not replaced (+47%).

Surgical procedures accounted for 69% of all revenue, despite being just 21% of total procedures.

The data also identifies the top 6 surgical and non-surgical procedures performed by board-certified U.S. plastic surgeons as follows:

Top Surgical Procedures (By Procedure Count)

Liposuction: 491,098

Breast Augmentation: 364,753

Abdominoplasty (Tummy Tuck): 242,939

Mastopexy (Breast Lift): 167,395

Blepharoplasty (Eyelid): 149,668

Breast Implant Removal/Replacement:147,684

Top Non-Surgical Procedures (By Procedure Count)

Neurotoxins: 3,651,223

Dermal Fillers: 1,857,339

Skin Treatment (Chemical Peels, Hydrofacials, etc):1,390,149

Hair Removal: 454,954

Skin Treatment (Combination Lasers): 431,485

Skin Tightening: 391,855

The Aesthetic Society compiled 2021 data using the Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN) data. Partnering with Ronan Solutions™, ANN connects directly to participating Aesthetic Society member plastic surgeons' Practice Management systems, retrieving real-time, de-identified billing data. The data is reviewed and mapped by subject matter experts to generate a dynamic, comprehensive, longitudinal, valid, and reliable repository of procedural and billing data.

To obtain a full copy of The Aesthetic Society's 2021 statistics please visit: https://www.theaestheticsociety.org/media/procedural-statistics

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,200 Active members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

About the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery National Databank:

The 2021 Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Statistics were compiled using the Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN) data. The Aesthetic Society has partnered with Ronan Solutions™ (Phoenix, AZ) to develop ANN. ANN connects directly to participating Aesthetic Society member plastic surgeons' practice management systems to retrieve real-time, de-identified, billing data. The data is reviewed and mapped by subject matter experts to generate a dynamic, comprehensive, longitudinal, valid, and reliable repository of procedural and billing data. ANN's automated, real-time data access also eliminates other drawbacks associated with surveys such as low response rates, cross-sectional data, inaccurate recall, need for manual data entry and the limited number and scope of questions that can be included.

For the 2021 Statistics, aggregate data from all 294 participating plastic surgery practices across the U.S. were analyzed. The procedure counts were extrapolated to estimate nationwide statistics. These statistics have a standard error of +/- 5.60% at a 95% level of confidence.

ANN is a complimentary and exclusive benefit available only to Active Aesthetic Society Members. Participating members have access to detailed information about their own practices, and they can see aggregate data of other participants, allowing members the benefit of benchmarking their data against their peers, while protecting their privacy. ANN can retrieve and analyze up to 20 years of data from compatible systems thus offering unparalleled insights in practice management. For more information, please visit ann.theaestheticsociety.org or email ann@theaestheticsociety.org.

