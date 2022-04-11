AXES ACQUIRES CLOUD MEDIA MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

MONTREAL, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the acquisition of the assets of a state-of-the-art cloud-based media management platform. This platform will replace the current media screens AXES has deployed globally and connect them to a cloud-based management system for media, automated ad placement and information management.

The platform, to be branded AXES.TV, boasts the ability to build, schedule, manage and track all interaction with patrons as well as to broadcast general publicity, client information and offers to their patrons. The platform connects to all major technology-driven ad placement agencies to offer AXES the ability to broadcast publicity and generate new and accretive revenue for AXES clients. AXES.TV will be fully integrated with the AXES Fintech strategy and will include a frictionless experience between its mobile app (Butler), cashless media screens and kiosk screens with a personalized media experience for each patron.

"This is a quantum leap for AXES interactive strategy to ensure our clients can directly engage with their patrons" stated Earle G. Hall, President & CEO of AXES.ai. "This acquisition will empower AXES clients to offer interactive publicity to tailor a patron's experience to receive, in real-time, communication, marketing and publicity relevant to each person. Moreover, this new product base will fuel the AXES anti-money laundering and responsible gaming surveillance system and further advance the artificial intelligence base for detection and awareness."

ABOUT AXES.ai



AXES is the Global Gaming Industry's land-based cashless pioneer and FinTech disruptor. AXES empowers governments, casinos and route/street with highly secure, real-time data collection to fuel alerts, events, analytics, cashless and infinite other apps in the AXES APP Store. AXES harnesses the power of blockchain cloud technology to ensure the highest security, speed and availability of any platform in the Global Gaming Industry. With offices in seven countries and clients in more than 40 countries, AXES is the only 100% independent system provider in the land-based gaming industry, providing quantitative actionable intelligence and applications. AXES is the future of casino information management TODAY.

