Dechert Continues Global Finance Expansion with William C. Robertson

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP is pleased to announce that William C. Robertson has joined the global finance team as a partner based in New York. Mr. Robertson's arrival continues Dechert's major U.S. private equity and private credit expansion, which includes the growth of the firm's capabilities in California with the recent hire of Nicole Macarchuk.

Mr. Robertson focuses on financings relating to acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and other transactions. In addition to borrowers and private equity sponsors, he represents major banks, credit funds, and alternative capital providers, and other financial institutions.

A magna cum laude graduate of Union College and Albany Law School, Mr. Robertson joins Dechert from another major international law firm. Previously, he worked in-house at ING Financial Services LLC and in the New York and Beijing offices of another international firm.

Scott Zimmerman, head of Dechert's leveraged finance practice, commented: "Will's exceptional experience in leveraged finance will further enhance our growing and ambitious global private credit practice."

"Dechert has one of the world's premier finance practices and is a leader in private credit," said Mr. Robertson. "I am very much looking forward to working with the group's top-tier clients and contributing to the firm's strategic growth."

Mr. Robertson further deepens the bench of the global finance team; his arrival follows the recent additions of leveraged finance partners Alon Goldberger, Ani Ravi, and Soo-Ah Nah; structured credit and collateralized loan obligations partner Jon Burke; and asset finance and securitization partner Jay Southgate.

Dechert's global finance group provides a responsive, interdisciplinary, multi-jurisdictional team to address the complexities of modern finance transactions across categories and geographies. With more than 170 lawyers in the world's major financial centers, our internationally recognized practice provides clients with innovative deal structuring, creative financing strategies, and efficient execution. Our clients receive comprehensive solutions for all their finance needs.

Recognized as an international powerhouse, Dechert's private equity practice has been on a fast-track growth trajectory, advising more than 300 private equity and other private investment clients worldwide. The firm's global team of more than 350 lawyers represents all types of private equity sponsors and other private investment firms, including sovereign wealth funds and family offices, and their portfolio companies, as well as institutional and corporate investors looking to invest in private equity funds. Recognized among the top law firms for private equity deals by Mergermarket's "Global & Regional League Tables 2021 – Legal Advisors," the firm was ranked #5 for U.S. Buyouts and #10 for Global Buyouts by deal value.

Dechert has also been recognized as a top-ranked law firm globally in Private Debt Investor's Hall of Fame after winning its sixth "Law Firm of the Year" title in the publication's PDI Awards 2020. No other law firm has been named winner more times in the contest's eight-year history.

