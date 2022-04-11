Former President of Cognosante and General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) veteran joins DRT Strategies (DRT) as new CEO to grow the company, building on past successes, as well as lead the company's talented teams in shaping the next generation of IT.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DRT Strategies, Inc. (DRT) (http://www.drtstrategies.com), an award-winning technology innovator and leading digital transformation partner to federal agencies for nearly 20 years, announced today that James Gordon has been named CEO of the company. An experienced information technology (IT) executive, Mr. Gordon succeeded Susan Kidd and assumed responsibilities on April 4, 2022. Ms. Kidd transitioned to DRT's Chairman of the Board on that same date.

DRT Strategies, Inc. Appoints James Gordon as New CEO

Mr. Gordon brings DRT more than 30 years of experience across federal, state, commercial, and international customers, serving previously as President of Cognosante. Prior to joining Cognosante in 2019, Mr. Gordon served as Division President at Maximus Federal, where he led the divestiture of a General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) portfolio purchased by Maximus Corporation. While at GDIT Health Solutions, Mr. Gordon led profit and loss divisions that employed more than 20,000 professionals and exceeded $1 billion in annual revenues.

"James is the right leader for DRT," said Susan Kidd, DRT Strategies' founder, incumbent CEO, and Chairman of the Board. "James has a demonstrated passion for developing talent and customer relationships. He is outwardly focused, and we believe he will help us expand our brand, customer base, health IT offerings, and create new opportunities for our employees. We look forward to James applying his extensive experience and proven success growing technology companies to DRT."

"I am very excited to be joining the DRT team," commented James Gordon. "DRT has an almost two-decade track record of successfully serving large government agencies, developing and delivering innovative capabilities and solutions, and creating a culture of inclusivity, caring, and high-performance. I believe DRT is well positioned to really grow and shape the next generation of IT in the federal space."

Over his career, Mr. Gordon has served as a trusted advisor to several of the largest and most important federal programs. He was instrumental in the delivery of key programs for the Affordable Care Act, Cash-for-Clunkers, the Decennial Census, and the Center for Disease Control Info Program.

Mr. Gordon earned his Bachelor of Science in Banking from the University of Richmond in Richmond, Virginia.

About DRT Strategies

DRT Strategies, Inc. (DRT) is an award-winning technology innovator and leading digital transformation partner to large federal agencies and commercial clients for nearly 20 years. The company is a ServiceNow™ Partner - Specialist, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consulting Partner, UiPath Partner, SAFe Bronze Partner, Esri Bronze Partner, and holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications and has achieved CMMI-DEV Level 3. DRT is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with an additional office in Atlanta, Georgia. More information on the company can be found at www.drtstrategies.com.

View original content:

SOURCE DRT Strategies, Inc.