Greenlane Holdings' CEO Nick Kovacevich To Speak At Leading Cannabis Event In Miami: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 20-21, Fontainebleau Hotel

DETROIT, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, will be participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which will take place on April 20 and April 21, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, in Miami, Florida.

CEO Nick Kovacevich will be speaking at 3:20 PM ET on Thursday, April 21st. Interested parties can register to attend here .

Kovacevich will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

"We've looking forward to presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and sharing valuable insights into our company and the industry with the attendees," said Kovacevich. "Few events offer a lineup and networking opportunities as Benzinga does."

"It's an honor to count on the presence of a speaker of the level of Nick at our Miami event," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami will bring more than 1,000 of the top movers and shakers in the cannabis industry to your back yard. This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility for all involved."

Why Attend The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Enjoy exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow at an event hosted by Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a $300 million valuation. Hear directly from the executives of top-performing cannabis companies and get priceless insights from the world's leading cannabis investors, all in one place.

The upgraded version of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the biggest and best yet, will not only feature the traditional keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, and investor and celebrity appearances, but also a larger exhibit floor and enhanced industry networking opportunities.

Among the top new features of the Miami Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference are:

An expo floor like you've never seen before, with bigger booths and a lot of additional branding opportunities for your company.

A private, VIP area for select companies and investors.

An upgraded system for 1:1 meetings.

More networking opportunities and higher profile attendees than ever before.

"Adding an expo floor is extremely exciting for us. We were waiting for the right time to do this; now that we've had many years to curate the best of the best companies in the cannabis space, we feel confident that the offering will be like no other. This, on top of the already impressive speaker lineup and investment opportunities Benzinga always brings to the table," concluded Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

A Proven Model

After 13 extremely successful editions in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is going bigger than ever.

The April 20 and April 21 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will include, for the first time ever, an expo floor to give more visibility to the brands that are shaping this space. In addition, attendees will enjoy private meeting areas, comfortable seating and premium food options.

"We've seen cannabis businesses raise tens of millions of dollars at our events and this year's meeting will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

"We'll also dive into key issues related to cannabis and capital markets with incredible speakers and, for the first time ever, a slew of new features we cannot share publicly just yet."

About Greenlane Holdings

Greenlane is the premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories, packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products. We operate as a powerful house of brands and omni-channel distribution platform, providing unparalleled product quality, customer service, compliance knowledge, and operations and logistics to accelerate our customers' growth.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves a diverse and expansive customer base with more than 8,500 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and CCELL.

We proudly own and operate a diverse brand portfolio including EYCE silicone pipes, DaVinci vaporizers, Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane's flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with ground-breaking stores in New York City's Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively.

For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.

