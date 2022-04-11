Watercrest St. Lucie West Hosts 'Forget Me Not' Fashion Show Benefitting Alzheimer's Community Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 100 guests lined the resort-style pool and patio of Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care as the community hosted the 'Forget Me Not' Fashion Show benefitting the local chapter of Alzheimer's Community Care.

Local politicians, as well as Watercrest residents and the Executive Director walked the runway in style, escorted by emergency responders and modeling clothing by Chico's. The fundraising event, sponsored by Access Perfect Homes Keller Williams, was a huge success as guests clinked glasses of champagne amidst the perfect Florida spring weather, all for a great cause.

Watercrest St. Lucie West is well-known in the St. Lucie area for their outstanding commitment to community partnerships, fundraising involvement, and hosting of social events throughout the year. From their annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event, to the ceremonies honoring U.S. Veterans, or the roaring Mardi Gras celebrations, the Watercrest St. Lucie West team ensures that residents, family members and guests experience engagement, interaction, recreation and culinary delight.

"We are so grateful for our fabulous community partnerships, particularly to Access Perfect Homes and Chico's for their support of this spectacular event for a truly worthy cause," says Bobi Kruemberg, Senior Executive Director for Watercrest St. Lucie West. "Forget Me Not has a very special meaning to all of us whose loved ones have been affected by Alzheimer's. Even though they may not remember us, we will never forget them."

Watercrest St. Lucie West just celebrated the milestone achievement of 100% resident occupancy, a tremendous accomplishment in light of the difficulties facing senior living communities in recent years. Watercrest St. Lucie West opened in 2018 as a signature Watercrest product providing 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views.

Conveniently located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. Port St. Lucie is home to PGA Village, the NY Mets Spring Training facility, waterfront downtown district, botanical gardens, as well as a top-rated park system, cultural attractions, recreational facilities, and vast residential options. For information, contact the community at 772-758-7472.

