The naturally sweetened and green-tea caffeinated addition to FITAID Sports Recovery line promises to revolutionize energy drink industry

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFEAID Beverage Company has released a new line of clean performance energy drinks. The FITAID Energy® collection is the long awaited clean-caffeine addition to their original Sports Recovery product, FITAID®, boosted with 200mg of caffeine from green tea. The FITAID Energy + Sports Recovery blend is naturally sweetened with only 15 calories, no sucralose, no aspartame, no fillers, and no synthetic caffeine. Available in four electric flavors: Mango Sorbet, Peach Mandarin, Blackberry Pineapple, and an on-line exclusive Raspberry Hibiscus, FITAID contains no artificial flavors or colors.

FITAID Energy® Disrupts So-Called Clean Energy Drink Market with Four Electric Flavors; Mango Sorbet, Peach Mandarin, Blackberry Pineapple and Raspberry Hibiscus (PRNewswire)

"This is the evolution of energy. Energy 3.0," says LIFEAID Co-Founder and President, Aaron Hinde. "FITAID Energy is unlike any other energy drink on the market. Our clean caffeine from green tea helps fight your fitness fatigue and contains our original post-workout recovery blend which includes BCAAs, Turmeric, Electrolytes, Vitamins B, C, D3, E, and more. All of our hand-picked ingredients have met the highest supplement standards and remain vegan, non-gmo, and gluten-free. Coupled with no sucralose, no taurine, and no synthetic caffeine, FITAID Energy is the future of clean performance energy."

LIFEAID Beverage Company has long held itself to the highest standards of product design and formulation. The LIFEAID research and development team spent a year formulating an optimal blend of clean caffeine and quality supplements to give athletes an all-in-one solution without compromises. Each of the four flavors have a clean, crisp finish and avoid the synthetic aftertaste often associated with energy drinks.

"We started LIFEAID to disrupt the legacy of sodas and energy drinks already in the market. Over the years, we've started to see emerging energy drinks in retail. We didn't consider many of them necessarily healthy from their ingredient deck. Nearly all of them are artificially sweetened with sucralose or aspartame, which as we know kills your gut microbiome." says LIFEAID Co-Founder and CEO Orion Melehan.

FITAID Energy is available at the company's website, Lifeaidbevco.com, Amazon, and select retailers including, Vitamin Shoppe, Harris Teeter, HEB, HyVee, Circle K, Stop & Shop, Big Y, United Market Street, G & M Oil.

Melehan continues, "We embarked on a year-long endeavor of creating a superior product in terms of functionality, a clean ingredient deck with our naturally derived caffeine from green tea and lowered the calorie count to 15. We did this while staying within our brand guardrails to keep it naturally sweetened. I'm confident that you will love them as much as we do!"

With a focus on great tasting, wellness enhancing, and functionally driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among athletes, health-conscience, and performance minded consumers. Headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, LIFEAID is home to premium performance products and passionate people. Their portfolio of better-for-you supplements contains both ready to drink and powdered mix blends including FITAID, FOCUSAID, IMMUNITYAID, DREAMAID, PARTYAID, and now FITAID Energy + Sports Recovery. Visit lifeaidbevco.com to learn more.

