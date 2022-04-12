Harbor Capital Advisors Partners with TIFIN's AI-Powered Digital Distribution Solutions to Transform the Asset Management Industry

Harbor Capital Advisors to leverage Distill by TIFIN, enabling asset managers to personalize engagement with financial advisors and drive growth

BOULDER, Colo., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN, a fintech platform using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and investment-driven personalization to assist asset managers with their digital distribution, announced that Distill by TIFIN is partnering with Harbor Capital Advisors (Harbor), a premier investment firm offering access to a range of investment solutions, to provide real-time digital solutions seeking to better engage with clients.

Distill by TIFIN allows asset managers like Harbor to digitally distribute their products using insights derived from proprietary, partner and third-party data to deliver personalized customer engagement. Asset managers are able to curate communication proposals by offering investment products that fit their clients' goals resulting in faster conversions.

"We recognize that the asset management industry is shifting towards digital distribution of investment products, and we need to embrace a purposeful way to connect with clients," said Charles McCain, CEO of Harbor Capital Advisors. "We are excited to partner with TIFIN to extend our innovative solutions and deepen our client relationships in an advanced way using AI and machine learning software."

"Asset managers have plenty of data but using it effectively to drive sales and business decisions is still a challenge," said TIFIN Founder and CEO Dr. Vinay Nair. "By partnering with Distill, asset managers will get actionable and targeted ai-driven insights to drive flows, product design and capital decisions. Harbor is the first asset manager to sign with Distill, and we expect the remaining select spots to be filled very quickly with more announcements coming this quarter."

About TIFIN

TIFIN an AI-powered fintech, leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap between investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face.

TIFIN manages Magnifi, a search-powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth, a platform for advisors to use fintech for growth; Financial Answers, a platform of financial media assets; TIFIN Grow which helps wealth managers grow their businesses through personalization at scale; all powered through Distill, a central insights engine using TIFIN's data platform.

About Harbor

For over 30 years, Harbor has partnered with talented, institutional-caliber asset managers to provide active, cost-aware investment opportunities for its clients. Harbor identifies and carefully selects specialists in each asset class to manage portfolios and applies a comprehensive oversight and monitoring program that keeps the best interests of its clients as the focal point.

Harbor recently launched a series of fully transparent ETFs providing advisors and investors new ways to access exclusive investment management solutions to achieve long-term investment goals. Harbor currently has six ETFs: Harbor All-Weather Inflation ETF (HGER), Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN), Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY), Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF (INNO), Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (SIFI), and Harbor Scientific Alpha High Yield ETF (SIHY).

Harbor had combined assets under management of approximately $53.4 billion as of March 31, 2022. For more information, visit harborcapital.com.

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER A FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST. TO OBTAIN A SUMMARY PROSPECTUS OR PROSPECTUS FOR THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION, VISIT HARBORCAPITAL.COM OR CALL 800-422-1050.

All investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the investment objective of the Fund will be achieved.

Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. The ETF is new and has limited operating history to judge.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC. is the Distributor of Harbor ETFs

