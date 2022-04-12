Illumina Expands Access to Genomics in Latin America through New State-of-the-Art Solution Center

Regional Solution Center in São Paulo, Brazil will enable customer access to next-generation sequencing training and expertise to improve patient outcomes
SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art Solution Center in São Paulo, Brazil. The choice to bring the facility to Brazil reflects an increasing demand for and interest in clinical genomics, as well as Illumina's longstanding commitment to expanding global access to genomics in Latin America.
"Illumina has operated in Brazil for over 10 years and we're excited to facilitate deeper engagement with our customers and partners in the region," said Susan Tousi, Chief Commercial Officer at Illumina. "Through our Solution Center, we aim to better understand their needs and partner with them to help expand access to genomic testing and data with the aim to improve patient outcomes."
Illumina's customers and partners in Brazil span basic research, applied markets and increasingly, clinical labs and healthcare institutions. The new Solution Center will enable Illumina to offer its partners an ideal environment for demonstrations and training sessions to optimize their education and experience with next-generation sequencing and array technologies.
The 11,000 square-foot site features a fully operational lab equipped with cutting-edge Illumina technology to help train customers and partners throughout Brazil and Latin America. Illumina works with 14 Channel Partners, which operate across more than 25 countries in the region.
