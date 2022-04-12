LIME Painting Looks to Open More Locations on the East Coast

High-end painting franchise targets the Northeast to continue their rapid national expansion

DENVER, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIME Painting – the first and only high-end painting franchise company – is excited to announce their expansion on the East Coast. The brand has five locations in New Jersey and is taking strides to open more locations in the Northeastern region of the country, where they have multiple territories available. This expansion will continue to bring LIME's expertise in over 40 painting and restoration services to even more luxury homes and businesses nationwide. Since becoming Denver's most trusted and highly recommended painting company, LIME has expanded from seven to an impressive 60 franchise locations across 17 states and is targeting the East Coast to continue this rapid growth.

Nick Lopez founded his first painting LLC at the age of 19 to help pay for his college tuition and textbooks. A company he started out of necessity quickly blossomed into a passion for home improvement. This newfound love became the driving force to build his business and set the standard for excellence in a niche category. Lopez moved back home to Colorado after graduating in 2013 and founded LIME Painting. LIME became an innovative brand that specialized in interior and exterior painting for luxury residential and commercial properties. Lopez perfected his business model within five years and decided to begin franchising to bring high-quality home improvement services to more communities.

LIME's values of love, integrity, mission, and excellence motivate them to provide the best service possible using the highest quality products to maintain the aesthetic and structure of luxury properties. Whether it's a standard repaint or a custom restoration job for a heavily distressed home, LIME is prepared to take on tasks and exceed customers' expectations.

"I take pride in the unique opportunities that LIME provides for the families who are part of the LIME team," said Nick Lopez, founder of LIME Painting. "We deliver a quality service in an industry that doesn't always fit that type, and we're excited to continue expanding to provide that to more communities. We've had great success in New Jersey, so it makes perfect sense for us to enter more markets on the East Coast."

To continue improving high-end residential and commercial properties in the Northeast, LIME Painting is actively seeking multi-unit operators who are team builders and will go above and beyond to exceed the needs of customers. Benefits intense support to build a qualified team, marketing assistance such as templated emails and social media posts, and access to LIME Elite Academy, the brand's training program that allows franchisees to level up within the business. LIME Painting's initial franchise fee is $60,000 and the total investment ranges from $124,700-$162,375.

About LIME Painting

After discovering his passion for home improvement while owning his first painting LLC, Nick Lopez founded LIME Painting in 2013 to set the standard of excellence in painting high-end residential and commercial properties. Five years later, he put his perfected business model to the test and began franchising to provide high-quality interior and exterior painting, coating, and other restoration services to maintain the aesthetic and integrity of luxury properties across the country. LIME Painting currently serves luxury home and business owners in all 60 locations in 17 states. For more information, go to https://limepainting.com/

