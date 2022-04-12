METHOD MAN PARTNERS WITH INTERCEPT MUSIC TO CREATE A GLOBAL PLATFORM FOR INDEPENDENT LABELS & MUSIC ARTISTS

Fueled by disruption, Intercept Music accelerates the independent creator economy through artistic empowerment with a worldwide launch today.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercept Music, a revolutionary technology platform expressly created for independent labels and musical artists who seek creative solutions to their financial future, launches its worldwide digital distribution platform today in partnership with iconic entertainer Method Man. By forging a powerful partnership, Intercept Music and Method Man underscore the value and importance of artistic emancipation in today's creator economy. The launch celebrates Intercept Music's clarion call with a campaign entitled "Independence Empowered," featuring Method Man as captured by director Dale May.

Watch! Method Man x Intercept Music Commercial https://vimeo.com/696653417

Commercial Credits: Creative Director: Adam Nelson / Workhouse, Director: Dale May, D.P & Editor: Peter Roessler, Producer: George Watson: WSWcreative / Watson & Spierman Productions, Gaffer: David Ospina, Key Grip: Nick Love, Location: The Bridge Recording Studios, Brooklyn, NY, StreetLife featuring Method Man produced by Havoc (Mobb Deep) courtesy of ProducerPlug

"Hard work beats talent, when talent fails to work hard. Proper education leads to constant elevation. Intercept equals empowerment." - Method Man

Founded by veteran music and tech industry heavyweights, Intercept's Music team has helped artists earn over 100 Grammys and hundreds of notable industry awards. Intercept's marriage of music and tech builds a dynamic digital stage for independent labels and emerging artists by providing new power tools to distribute music directly to the masses and major streaming platforms.

Method Man made his introduction into the entertainment industry in the early 90s as one of the founding members of the iconic Staten Island-based hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan. In 1996, he won a Grammy Award for "Best Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group" for "I'll Be There For You/You're All I Need to Get By" featuring American R&B singer Mary J. Blige. Following an incredibly successful musical career — during which he shot to stardom not only as a Wu-Tang member but later pairing up with Redman for a series of studio projects — Method took his sizeable talents onscreen with recurring roles in critically acclaimed television shows such as The Godfather of Harlem, Rodney in The Deuce, Luke Cage, HBO's Oz as Tug Daniels and The Wire as Cheese, The Breaks and in feature films including How High, The Cobbler, Red Tails, Belly, Garden State, and Concrete Cowboys to name just a few. He is currently keeping fanatical fans tuned in as the hotshot lawyer Davis MacLean on the hit drama series Power Book II: Ghost, a role that earned him the "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.

House of Independents.

Intercept Music gives artists and their labels immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and YouTube Music. In addition, Intercept Music's powerful, proprietary social media marketing and promotional software creates an effective communication channel for promoting music, merch, and performances. The company's fully managed advertising, promotional services, and the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores gives independent labels all the revenue-generating tools of any major label, bar none.

"This is a magic milestone for Intercept Music. After years of conception, working closely with artists to fine-tune our suite of innovative service offerings, we are proud to deliver a revolutionary technology platform expressly created for independents. Method Man is a global icon and the living embodiment of 'independence empowered.' With the rise of creators who seek creative solutions to their financial futures, I can think of no better partner to launch our enterprise, which is focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. We're excited about what we will achieve together while arming indie artists and labels with new power tools to achieve their wildest artistic ambitions." - Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept Music

Commandeer Your Career.

Intercept Music empowers artists and labels alike with bespoke data intelligence, A&R, and marketing to maximize creative and economic potential. With decades of experience and a dozen software patents for technology constructed into products like Skype, Intercept has built a home for independent artists and bands. Potent Intercept Music partnerships include Ingrooves Music Group, What's In-Store Music, Rocket Songs, Amped Distribution, Nifter, MusiCares, Nerve - the Banking App for Music Creators, A2IM - American Association of Independent Music, and many more.

Intercept Emancipates.

Intercept Music unshackles monetization opportunities with leading digital music aggregators and empowers through effective analytics. From the boombox to your Beats, Intercept provides a superior suite of products designed to arm, issue, and accelerate creative advancement so independents can keep 100% of their rights and masters. A potent partner in artistic proclamation, Intercept Music rewards independence with monthly revenue payments—access royalty earnings in real-time with no hidden fees and 100% artist-maintained ownership.

"I am so honored to be a part of these revolutionary times as independence take center stage. Our goal at Intercept Music is to give voice to emerging and established artists and labels by providing the tools they need to succeed. Forging a powerful partnership with Method Man, Intercept underscores the value and promise of artistic emancipation in today's creator economy." - Ralph Tashjian, Chairman, Intercept Music

Intercept Champions Creative Iconoclasts.

Harness the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services exclusively for labels and artists, all in one convenient place.

As Intercept launches a fresh blueprint for artistic industriousness, it's dedicated to providing artists with unexplored prospects to create a modern-day music career.

About Intercept Music

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com

