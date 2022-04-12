Renowned Relationship Coach Releases Another Must-Have Handbook to Help Struggling Couples

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arturo James Daly is set to release another book for offering seasoned advice to couples seeking ways to sustain their marriages. Using his years of coaching couples, the author condenses his experience into an engaging, easy-to-read guide.

5 HABITS OF PURPOSE TO MAKE LOVE LAST: Advanced Techniques to Help Get Your Marriage Past the 7 Year Itch (PRNewswire)

5 Habits of Purpose to Make Love Last (published by Infocus Media, Inc.) is a self-help relationship advice book that reveals advanced techniques couples can use to strengthen their marital bonds. It touches upon topics that are sensitive yet crucial for maintaining the health of any romantic relationship. For instance, it talks about how to communicate correctly and support each other during hard times.

This book is aimed at couples who want to work on their marital bonds and ensure they don't deteriorate over time. Each chapter has been specifically designed to address one common problem that occurs in most relationships. Using his experience of working with couples, the author shares practical solutions and recommendations that have been proven to be effective. Through his writing, Mr. Arturo wants to spread the message that divorce is not the only answer, and couples can enjoy the love they want by adopting a few small habits that can save their relationships.

About the Author

Arturo James Daly is an Afro-Latino telecast journalist and media marketing specialist. Using his 25 years of marital experience, which includes living through a pandemic and raising four daughters, and his experience of studying more than 100 relationships, he also serves as a relationship coach on a mission to help couples avoid divorce. His efforts have helped him determine what makes relationships last or fail. He now intends to use his years of expertise to assist all couples, irrespective of sexual identity, in developing a strong bond. If you wish to contact Arturo for coaching, interviews, or speaking engagements, please email him at arturo@infocusmediapublishing.com.

