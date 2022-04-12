Roman Krislav Joins Boyne Capital as Managing Director

MIAMI, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") is pleased to announce that Roman Krislav has joined the Firm as Managing Director. Roman will be involved in all aspects of the investment process including sourcing, due diligence and execution of post-closing growth and operations initiatives.

Roman brings over 19 years of private equity and investment experience. Most recently, he was a Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital, where he spent 16 years and led a number of successful investments in the business services, industrial and consumer sectors. Roman began his career in Goldman Sachs' Equity Capital Markets division in both New York and London.

Roman said, "I'm thrilled to be joining the Boyne team to help build on the firm's outstanding investing track record. Boyne's strong team culture, flexible investing mandate, and dedicated operations team uniquely position the firm to be able to invest, transform and successfully scale lower middle market businesses."

Derek McDowell, Boyne Capital's Managing Partner said, "We are delighted to welcome Roman to the Boyne team. He brings a tremendous track record of investing in the lower middle market and working with the types of companies that are core to the Boyne strategy."

Roman received his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. Roman graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with both a B.S.E. from The Wharton School and a B.A.S. from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, graduating both magna cum laude.

About Boyne

Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, niche manufacturing, and business and financial services among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit. For additional information, please visit www.boynecapital.com

