Scality announced as 2022 CRN® Storage 100 Vendor

CRN recognizes Scality as leading storage-defined technology provider

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Scality to its annual Storage 100 list in the Software-defined category. The Storage 100 honors best-in-class storage vendors that provide innovative products and services to the IT channel.

CRN's Storage 100 list is selected by a panel of CRN editors and recognizes vendors across software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components. This year's list represents the industry leaders of storage technology that can be used for traditional on-premises or cloud deployments.

The vendors recognized on the 2022 Storage 100 list were selected because of their demonstrated commitment to developing cutting-edge technology and building strategic partnerships. The list acts as a resource for solution providers from the IT channel that are looking for vendors with industry-leading offerings to form the basis of cutting-edge solutions.

Scality provides customers solutions for on-premises, hybrid-cloud storage and data management, through its software-defined file and object storage solution. The company offers AWS S3, Google and Azure cloud-ready solutions to make system integrations seamless and easy for its customers.

Scality is doubling down on channel efforts in 2022, bolstered by new strategic hires including Melissa Lyons, a repeat CRN Women of the Channel honoree, as senior director of channels for Americas. The company's rapidly expanding U.S. channel and alliance partners business has grown 42% year over year.

Paul Speciale, CMO, Scality said: "Scality is focused on delivering value to our customers through our trusted channel partners. Together we deliver solutions that help customers solve the massive data challenges of today. This recognition by CRN as a leading storage software vendor underscores our dedication to channel partners and joint efforts to deliver world-class storage solutions."

Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company said: "CRN's Storage 100 list celebrates the vendors that bring innovative technology to the IT channel at a time when the importance and prevalence of data has never been greater, regardless of company size. We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2022."

The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100 .

About Scality

Scality® storage propels companies to unify data management no matter where data lives — from edge to core to cloud. Our market-leading file and object storage software protects data on-premises and in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With RING and ARTESCA , Scality's approach to managing data across the enterprise accelerates business insight for sound decision-making and maximum return on investment. To compete in a data-driven economy, IT leaders and application developers trust Scality to build sustainable, adaptable solutions. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us @scality and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our company blog .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

