"The Shroud of Turin" exhibit opens at the Museum of the Bible chronicling Jesus' crucifixion

Film premiere captures story of Russ Breault who chronicles his journey from atheism to faith and how the Shroud became his life's purpose

ATLANTA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shroud of Turin expert Russ Breault debuted his latest project titled, "Mystery and Faith: The Shroud of Turin" at the Museum of the Bible. The life-size replica of the Shroud is now available for tours along with additional hi-tech interactive displays and remains open until the end of July 2022.

A former advisor to CNN's Finding Jesus series, Breault brings one of the world's most analyzed artifacts to the public. Breault was an advisor to the museum for the exhibit and stars in the short film from Brand New World Studios, Miracle or Make Believe? Finding Purpose in the Shroud of Turin [Video] https://youtu.be/3Wao_I04dp8

"It is the either/or proposition. Either the Shroud of Turin is the authentic burial shroud of Jesus, or it isn't. And if it is not authentic, then what is it?" asked Breault.

The Shroud's History

The Shroud of Turin is a long and narrow linen cloth and has been in Turin, Italy since 1578. It bears the faint image of a 5'10" crucified man with an extensive pattern of bloodstains that match the crucifixion of Jesus.

In 1981, a team of thirty-three American scientists, after analyzing the cloth in Turin for five days, for 120 hours, conducting dozens of scientific tests, determined the Shroud image was not the work of an artist.

The image is so superficial as to only affect 1% of a single thread whereas the bloodstains soak all the way through the cloth and are visible on the other side. The bloodstains are of AB blood type with a high bilirubin content, an enzyme released into the blood during conditions of severe stress.

More about Russ Breault and Brand New World Studios:

RUSS BREAULT is the president and founder of the Shroud of Turin Education Project Inc., with a simple eleven-word mission statement: "To advance the knowledge of the Shroud to a new generation." For more information, see www.ShroudEncounter.com.

ABOUT BRAND NEW WORLD STUDIOS ( Brand New World Studios ) a purpose-driven content creator founded by media and marketing executives Brad Siegel and Joey Reiman. Creator's of films, television, and short-form digital content for businesses and consumers. BNWS' purpose is to tell stories that positively impact people's lives. Brand New World Studio - Youtube channel premieres a new short film every week, with a film premiering on Wednesday, April 13, Jesus, The Greatest Purpose of All at 2pm EST.

