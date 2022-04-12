Tealium Appoints Tonya Bradford to Board of Directors

Inclusive Excellence Professor brings deep industry and academic expertise to the board

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium , the most trusted and world's largest customer data platform (CDP), today announced the appointment of Tonya Bradford to its Board of Directors. Associate Professor, Marketing and Inclusive Excellence Term Chair Professor at the University of California Irvine's Paul Merage School of Business, Bradford has 15 years of teaching experience in addition to time spent working in finance and consulting.

"Tealium is a powerhouse brand within the world of marketing, and I'm thrilled to join as one of the newest members of the Board of Directors," said Bradford. "At UC Irvine I teach tomorrow's marketing leaders about today's challenges, and Tealium provides a fantastic example of how businesses can intelligently use data to succeed."

Bradford holds a Ph.D. in Marketing from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and is actively involved in Northwestern's alumni associations. Prior to joining academia, Bradford worked at S1 Corporation as General Manager, Insurance; served as a Principal at Gemini Consulting (specializing in the financial services sector); and worked at insurance and financial institutions including Allstate, Charles Schwab, and Security Pacific Bank. In addition to being on the board of Tealium, she also sits on the board of Live Oak Bank.

"I am absolutely honored to welcome Tonya Bradford to our Board of Directors," said Jeff Lunsford, Chief Executive Officer at Tealium. "Tonya brings deep marketing and business expertise from both the boardroom and the industries we specialize in, and we're looking forward to benefiting from her fantastic experience."

In 2022, the Board of Directors is prioritizing continued growth and scalability as the CDP industry continues to permeate the business world.

Tealium has been a trusted provider of customer data orchestration solutions for more than a decade, and top businesses worldwide including Microsoft, Hyatt, and Gap rely on Tealium to power their customer data strategies.

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data – spanning web, mobile, offline, and IoT devices — so brands can connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 client-side and server-side vendors and technologies, empowering brands to create a unified, real-time customer data infrastructure. The Tealium Customer Data Hub encompasses tag management, an API hub, a customer data platform with machine learning, and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, and secure. More than 850 businesses worldwide trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

