Catholic Hospice Achieves CHAP Accreditation

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials at Catholic Hospice, part of the Catholic Health Services' post-acute care continuum, announced today that the organization has achieved the prestigious CHAP Medicare Deemed Status, awarded for the consistent high-quality levels of care they provide their patients.

"This will serve to differentiate Catholic Hospice from other hospice providers in the community and holds us to our continuing commitment to maintain the highest level in standards of patient-centered care. It was a fulfilling and learning experience from which we were able to reinforce specific areas of strength. As in everything we do, the team and team leaders deserve high praise and recognition for their efforts and dedication to the accreditation goals," comments Dian Backoff, executive director, Catholic Hospice.

CHAP (Community Health Accreditation Partner) is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body for home and community-based health care organizations. Created in 1965 as a joint venture between the American Public Health Association and the National League for Nursing, CHAP was the first accrediting body for home and community-based health care organizations in the United States. CHAP brings insights, best practices and thought leadership to the organizations it serves, improving the care and services they provide. The accreditation process involves a series of site visits, on site surveys and reviews leading to the ultimate determination.

For over 30 years, Catholic Hospice has served as a source of comfort and care for the South Florida community. Serving all faiths, we are a not-for-profit hospice provider dedicated to giving those with a life-limiting prognosis the supportive, quality care they deserve. Our highly trained staff members spend more hours a day with patients and their loved ones than any other hospice provider in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. We provide control, comfort and choices to those with serious, life-limiting illnesses. For additional information, www.catholichospice.org.

