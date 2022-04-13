MHz Choice announces its May lineup of new and returning series

New series from Sweden, Germany and a robust slate of premieres from Italy, including season two of Imma Tataranni.

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MHz Choice will debut Swedish series First Responders, which is set in the remote tourist village of Åre with drama spread amongst the town's emergency services: Police, Fire, Mountain Rescue and the local Doctors ward. The lives of doctors, EMTs, police officers and eccentric tour guides intersect as the town's population swells from 1,500 to 60,000 during peak ski season. The seasonal population explosion may be the source of dramatic wilderness rescues, but the small town has plenty of criminal activity and the associated communal tension that comes with it.

"First Responders" (Åreakuten) cast on MHz Choice (PRNewswire)

MHz Choice will also premiere the latest series addition to the long-running German Tatort franchise with Tatort: Weimer, which pairs well-matched yet mismatched detectives Lessing and Kira Dorn as they tackle case after case while weathering true surprises along the way.

Complementing the new series in May is a visual feast from Italy with the main dish being the return of fan-favorite Imma Tataranni (Italy). This popular crime dramedy set in Matera remains both sharp and entertaining with Vanessa Scalera resuming her role as deputy prosecutor Immacolata Tataranni. While new cases, investigative tenacity and a love of cooking remain central to Imma's character, this season she again confronts romantic temptation alongside the emotional needs of her husband and grown daughter. MHz Choice also takes viewers beyond the southern Italian city of Matera with the premiere of four new documentaries, each focusing on a different aspect of Italian cultural heritage.

Also returning to MHz Choice in May are two popular French detective duos: Cherif (Season 3) and Tandem (Season 4).

The full May 2022 schedule available here: https://mhzchoiceblog.com/premiere-schedule/

MAY 3

CHERIF: SEASON 3, FRANCE, FRANCE TELEVISIONS, NEW SEASON

Captain Kader Cherif is a brilliant and eccentric detective in this addictive, long-running mystery series set in Lyon.

FOUR SEASONS IN RURAL SICILY, ITALY, RAI TRADE, NEW DOCUMENTARY

A small farming village outside Palermo struggles to survive and thrive in the 21st century.

MAY 10

TANDEM: SEASON 4, FRANCE, MEDIAWAN, NEW SEASON

Montpellier police investigators Léa Soler and Paul Marchal work together, are both single parents of teenagers and are both recently divorced… from each other!

PALERMO - RENAISSANCE, ITALY, RAI TRADE, NEW DOCUMENTARY

A fascinating journey through the streets, palaces and faces of Palermo in its year as the Italian Capital of Culture.

MAY 17

IMMA TATARANNI: SEASON 2, ITALY, RAI TRADE, NEW SEASON

Deputy prosecutor Imma Tataranni cracks cases with attitude to spare in this entertaining crime series set in Matera.

SAN PETRONIO, ITALY, RAI TRADE, NEW DOCUMENTARY

A spellbinding documentary on the history and architecture of the Basilica of San Petronio in Bologna.

MAY 24

TATORT: WEIMAR, GERMANY, GLOBAL SCREEN, NEW SERIES

Another odd couple from Germany's long-running Tatort crime franchise: he's an intellectual with a dry sense of humor and she goes by her gut and likes to take action. Together, Lessing and Dorn keep criminals on the run in Germany's historic city of Weimar.

FLORENCE – PALAZZO VECCHIO, ITALY, RAI TRADE, NEW DOCUMENTARY

This documentary tells the story of the works of art in the Palazzo Vecchio museum in Florence.

MAY 31

FIRST RESPONDERS, SWEDEN, REINVENT, NEW SERIES

Swedish procedural drama about an emergency services team in the remote mountain resort of Åre - a location as breathtakingly beautiful as it is dangerous!

