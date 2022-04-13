PARACHUTE OPENS CORSICANA'S FIRST PLASMA DONATION CENTER

The technology-driven plasma collection company expands its Texas footprint and reimagines the donation experience into one that is modern, friendly, and convenient

CORSICANA, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parachute opened a new plasma donation center in Corsicana, bringing a modern, convenient, and consumer-centric plasma donation experience to Texas. The donation center offers residents the opportunity to donate life-saving plasma and earn extra money.

Parachute offers a modern approach to plasma donation with a mobile application. (PRNewswire)

"There's currently a nationwide plasma shortage, made even worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is impacting patients' access to life-saving treatments for chronic illnesses including primary immunodeficiencies, bleeding disorders, and cancer," said Wayne Sharp, Parachute's VP of Operations. "Our new center in Corsicana will offer residents of Navarro and neighboring counties a meaningful opportunity to earn extra income while helping others. By allowing residents to earn more money, we are confident that Parachute will have an important economic impact on the community, while also helping countless people get the vital treatments they need."

"We are thrilled to welcome Parachute to Corsicana, bringing the first plasma donation center to our city," said Colleen Cox, VP of Operations, Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce.

Parachute's mission is to increase national access to plasma by introducing modern and thoughtfully designed plasma donation centers to new communities. Parachute combines technology and hospitality with donor experience, allowing members to schedule donations, receive customer support, and manage payments through a mobile application.

The new plasma donation center is located at 2501 W 7th Avenue in Corsicana, Texas. To schedule a donation download the Parachute app .

About Parachute

Delivering the best experience possible to as many plasma donors as possible. Parachute's mission is to increase national access to life-saving plasma by reimagining the plasma donation experience into one that is modern and convenient. To learn more about Parachute, visit www.joinparachute.com

