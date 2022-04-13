Resec Bolsters Global Advisory Board to Expand International Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resec, a cyber security company that protects organizations from malware and ransomware threats at the gateway, announced today the addition of senior international security leaders to its advisory board.

The new members of the advisory board, all prominent security executives from global organizations in leading markets, include: Jim Routh, former CISO of Aetna/CVSHealth and MassMutual; Ramy Houssaini, Group Privacy Officer at BNP Paribas; Shane Read, CISO of Hex Trust; and Masashi Kitayama, Executive Data Architect at Daiichi Life KK. The new advisors join current advisor Brigadier General (Res.) Rami Efrati of the Israel Defense Forces and will provide strategic guidance to support the company's growth in new and existing markets.

"We are extremely proud and excited to welcome such distinguished professionals to our team. Each advisor brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help Resec continue to scale internationally as we add new products and continue our global expansion," said Tal Yatsiv, Executive Chairman and CEO of Resec.

"I was extremely impressed with Resec's approach," said Jim Routh, former CISO of Aetna/CVSHealth and MassMutual. "Zero Trust at the gateway is innovative and solves many of the obstacles enterprises are facing today, as they aim to achieve complete security from known and unknown threats without hindering business flows."

"Digital transformation and the shift to the cloud has increased file collaboration and the inherent risk from documents that appear to be safe," said Ramy Houssaini, Group Privacy Officer at BNP Paribas. "Organizations are seeking advanced threat protection solutions that can seamlessly integrate with email, cloud storage, and data management tools and Resec offers an elegant approach to address this need."

"I have been closely following the progress of the Resec team and believe that their story has never been more compelling," said Shane Read, CISO of Hex Trust. "Now more than ever, with the sharp uptick in ransomware attacks, security managers are seeking enhanced security that does not come at the expense of their users' ability to freely access and process data. Resec provides that solution."

"As cyber awareness continues to grow in Japan, Resec is positioned as an innovative solution for Japanese companies that are seeking to enhance their security," said Masashi Kitayama, Executive Data Architect at Daiichi Life KK. "Japanese enterprises strive for the highest level of product and service quality and Resec has the proven track record to provide just that."

About ReSec

ReSec Technologies provides organizations with ultimate protection from known and unknown file-based malware threats from email, removable devices, and file-transfer threat vectors (web uploads/downloads, API, File Server). Always positioned between the threat and the organization, Resec's Zero Trust Prevention platform provides unparalleled security with unmatched usability. ReSec is deployed globally in highly sensitive organizations from diverse industries, including finance, critical infrastructure, defense, government, telecommunications, and airlines. Learn more at www.resec.co or contact Resec at info@resec.co.

View original content:

SOURCE ReSec Technologies LTD.