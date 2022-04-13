Revenue of Oriental Yuhong increased by 46.96% year-on-year in 2021

BEIJING , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the evening of April 11, 2022 (BJT), Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. (Oriental Yuhong, stock code: SZ002271) released the 2021 annual performance report. According to the report, the annual revenue of Oriental Yuhong was RMB31.934 billion in 2021, registering a year-on-year increase of 46.96%. The net profit attributable to the shareholders of parent company was RMB4.205 billion, up 24.07% year-on-year.

In 2021, Oriental Yuhong was confronted with many uncertainties, including fluctuant global pandemic situation, rise in price of upstream raw materials and transformation of downstream real estate industry. In spite of these difficulties, Oriental Yuhong continued to stick to the high-quality and carbon-neutral development path and deepen its services. By continuously developing the photovoltaic and green building materials, expanding the service chain, integrating superior resources, deepening the industrial value chain, and expediting the vocational education, Oriental Yuhong has laid a solid foundation of sustainable development for industry norms, constantly enhanced its comprehensive strength and stably increased the operating revenues. Among them, the revenue from sales of waterproof materials reached RMB25.487 billion, a year-on-year increase of 48.11%.

Meanwhile, the profitability of Oriental Yuhong also improved steadily. In 2021, Oriental Yuhong's basic earnings per share were RMB1.74, up 15.23% year-on-year.

Oriental Yuhong has been committed to accumulating channel and reputation advantages at the business end. It has established 41 production, R&D and logistics bases nationwide, constantly enhanced its production, transportation, sales and supporting engineering services, and promoted the integrated development strategy for the past two years, to steadily improve the market penetration rate. At the same time, it expanded the layout at the customer end. It helped to solve the problems of customers from the aspects of civil building materials, architectural coatings and building repair, to meet their "livable" needs and expand the brand's influence. Oriental Yuhong not only promoted the value chain of the industry, but also truly protected the architecture and wonderful life.

Founded in 1995, Oriental Yuhong, over the past 20 plus years, has been devoted to providing high-quality waterproofing system solutions for tens of thousands of major infrastructures and industrial, civil and commercial buildings. Having grown into a leading service provider in the construction and building materials industry, the company went public in 2008 and its revenue exceeded CNY 21.7 billion in 2020, 30 times that of 2008. In the meantime, some of its products have been awarded the CE Mark of EU, EC1 Mark of Germany, and other marks at home and abroad. It has also won numerous titles including the 17th China Quality Award, National Quality Benchmark (2017) and National Technological Innovation Demonstration Enterprise and been included in the list of Fortune China 500.

